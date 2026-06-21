The Affordable Sam's Club Chicken You Won't Find At Costco
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Sam's Club and Costco are a pair of frequently compared warehouse giants for good reason. Both excel at bargain pricing, bulk quantities, and fan favorite foods. If you're asking which has the better prepared meals section, you might want to check out the chicken. Whereas Costco is home to popular rotisserie poultry and more, one affordable offering from Sam's Club that you can't find at Costco is the Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts.
Pre-cooked and priced for less than $10 per pound, this Sam's Club product is filled with pleasing Italian flavors and lean protein. You can either warm the entire package by baking it, uncovered, in the oven for around 18 to 20 minutes or placing single pieces of the chicken on a microwave-safe dish and heating it up for between a minute and a minute and a half. Customer reviews on the Sam's Club website praise this meal for its convenience and great taste.
One shopper says, "Very tender with a lot of taste. The surprise in contrast to other like products was the softness with the tastiness from the juice that was contained within each chicken breast." Another shares, "Sam's Club Herb Grilled Chicken is one of those rare finds that manages to be fast, convenient, and genuinely delicious. The chicken is seasoned with a simple but flavorful blend of herbs, giving it a fresh, homemade taste without any extra work in the kitchen." Searching through Costco's products, this is simply something that doesn't exist.
Enjoying Sam's Club's Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts
Though Costco offers such products as Fresh Additions Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites and WestEnd Cuisine Mediterranean Style Grilled Chicken Skewers, these just aren't the same as the Sam's Club product. It would seem the Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts is another one of the things Sam's Club does better than Costco. The versatile meal makes weeknight dinners even easier, allowing you to pair the entree with other complementary Sam's Club sides or your own homemade recipes.
Try the chicken with Sam's Club's Member's Mark Garlic Mashed Redskin Potatoes. For a more vegetable-forward side, try the Member's Mark Greek Salad or seasoned Brussels Sprouts. Sam's Club also makes a delightful Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad that you could either top with pieces of the chicken or serve on the side.
Take a cue from Costco's food court Caesar salad and chop up the Sam's Club chicken breasts to add to the mix, and wrap it in a tortilla for a more filling treat. If you happen to have both a Costco and Sam's Club membership, consider choosing the chicken entree from Sam's Club and adding a suitable Costco side. Try the Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese for a decadent treat that turns the Sam's Club chicken into a full meal. Both membership warehouses have their merits and plenty of delicious dishes to go around.