The Affordable Sam's Club Chicken You Won't Find At Costco

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Sam's Club and Costco are a pair of frequently compared warehouse giants for good reason. Both excel at bargain pricing, bulk quantities, and fan favorite foods. If you're asking which has the better prepared meals section, you might want to check out the chicken. Whereas Costco is home to popular rotisserie poultry and more, one affordable offering from Sam's Club that you can't find at Costco is the Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts.

Pre-cooked and priced for less than $10 per pound, this Sam's Club product is filled with pleasing Italian flavors and lean protein. You can either warm the entire package by baking it, uncovered, in the oven for around 18 to 20 minutes or placing single pieces of the chicken on a microwave-safe dish and heating it up for between a minute and a minute and a half. Customer reviews on the Sam's Club website praise this meal for its convenience and great taste.

One shopper says, "Very tender with a lot of taste. The surprise in contrast to other like products was the softness with the tastiness from the juice that was contained within each chicken breast." Another shares, "Sam's Club Herb Grilled Chicken is one of those rare finds that manages to be fast, convenient, and genuinely delicious. The chicken is seasoned with a simple but flavorful blend of herbs, giving it a fresh, homemade taste without any extra work in the kitchen." Searching through Costco's products, this is simply something that doesn't exist.