Turn Costco's Food Court Caesar Salad Into Dinner With One Extra Ingredient

Costco's famed food court is perfect for fueling up on a budget while also taking a much-needed break from shopping. However, it's not exactly known for providing a wide range of healthy options, especially in the U.S. And, even if your warehouse does offer a Caesar salad on the food court menu, you may think it's priced a little high to justify the convenience. After all, one Costco salad may cost more than an entire rotisserie chicken. However, you can save a bit of money and stretch your Costco food court Caesar salad further by using one packaged warehouse staple: tortillas.

The food court Caesar salad is around $7 for a very large serving. Happily, you can get up to five meals out of this one salad, especially if you use our money-saving Costco food court hack and utilize some tortillas to fashion Caesar salad wraps. Before heading to the food court, buy a package of tortillas, high-protein wraps, or Naan in the warehouse for around $6 to $11. Then, order your Caesar salad as normal and either take it home with you, or grab a table. Mix up your salad ingredients, removing the croutons if you prefer.

Next, unwrap your tortillas and add the perfect amount of Caesar salad to the middle of one of them. Open a dressing packet and squeeze a line of dressing along the salad and roll the tortilla up like a wrap. You can package up the rest of the salad, dressing, and tortillas to take home with you if there's enough left over. By not adding the dressing to the whole salad, you can also keep the lettuce and croutons from getting soggy so that you can enjoy the rest of your salad at home over the following few days.