Turn Costco's Food Court Caesar Salad Into Dinner With One Extra Ingredient
Costco's famed food court is perfect for fueling up on a budget while also taking a much-needed break from shopping. However, it's not exactly known for providing a wide range of healthy options, especially in the U.S. And, even if your warehouse does offer a Caesar salad on the food court menu, you may think it's priced a little high to justify the convenience. After all, one Costco salad may cost more than an entire rotisserie chicken. However, you can save a bit of money and stretch your Costco food court Caesar salad further by using one packaged warehouse staple: tortillas.
The food court Caesar salad is around $7 for a very large serving. Happily, you can get up to five meals out of this one salad, especially if you use our money-saving Costco food court hack and utilize some tortillas to fashion Caesar salad wraps. Before heading to the food court, buy a package of tortillas, high-protein wraps, or Naan in the warehouse for around $6 to $11. Then, order your Caesar salad as normal and either take it home with you, or grab a table. Mix up your salad ingredients, removing the croutons if you prefer.
Next, unwrap your tortillas and add the perfect amount of Caesar salad to the middle of one of them. Open a dressing packet and squeeze a line of dressing along the salad and roll the tortilla up like a wrap. You can package up the rest of the salad, dressing, and tortillas to take home with you if there's enough left over. By not adding the dressing to the whole salad, you can also keep the lettuce and croutons from getting soggy so that you can enjoy the rest of your salad at home over the following few days.
Save even more money on your Costco Caesar salad wraps with this trick
While some Costco food court locations still offer the Caesar salad, others have replaced it with the new rotisserie chicken chef salad. If that is the case, or if you still think that the food court Caesar salad isn't worth the money, you can make a less expensive, easy chicken Caesar wrap at home using Costco finds. Grab an organic bagged Caesar salad kit and a rotisserie chicken, then pick out your preferred wrap. The total cost will range from $23 to $26 depending on the ingredients you choose and your local warehouse prices.
The 24-ounce salad kit combined with the diced rotisserie chicken can potentially make enough chicken Caesar salad for up to eight wraps, which comes out to about $3 each. However, if you use this method, ensure you're planning on eating your fresh ingredients within about four days. A Costco rotisserie chicken can last up to four days in your fridge, while a prepared Caesar salad with the dressing on it may stay good for three or four days, but be forewarned that the lettuce will get limp and the croutons soggy.
We would recommend shredding or dicing your chicken and putting it in an airtight container in your fridge. Freeze whatever portion you don't think you'll use within four days. Then, only prepare as much chicken Caesar salad as you need for one or two wraps, and assemble each right before eating to prevent the wrap or salad from getting mushy.