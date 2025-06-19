How Long Is Rotisserie Chicken Good For In The Fridge?

Rotisserie chicken is the savior of weekday dinners. Perfect for last-minute plans, the store-bought, ready-made poultry always feeds a crowd, and more. The leftovers are handy throughout the week, but it's important to make use of the chicken before it goes bad.

Like other foods, the clock starts ticking on rotisserie chicken the moment it goes into the fridge. Since it's already prepared, it has the same lifespan as home-cooked chicken in the refrigerator — only three to four days. To keep it intact up to four full days, the USDA recommends setting the fridge to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Along with the temperature requirement, you'll need to store the bird properly so you can get the most out of it. Once it's cooled down slightly, debone the chicken. You can carve it into separate cuts and place each one in its own airtight containers. Keep them in the back of the fridge, away from light and air that can cause bacteria to spread faster.

Always examine the chicken for signs of spoilage before reheating it. A pungent smell and slimy or sticky texture may stand out to you first. The chicken's color may also change, either darkening or taking on a pale look.