Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Has The Best Prepared Meals Selection?

In the age of rising grocery prices, buying in bulk is the way to go. Whether you're feeding a family or meal prepping for yourself, stocking up at wholesale membership stores is a time and money-saver. You'll get plenty of fresh meats, produce, snacks, and dry goods at chains like Costco and Sam's Club, along with significant prepared meals. But in the ongoing Costco vs Sam's Club rivalry, this question remains: Which has better prepared meals? For variety at a lower price, Sam is your guy.

Shoppers agree that Sam's Club does certain things better than Costco — premade meals being one of them. Sam's has a better variety of fresh, ready-made meals, often for dollars cheaper than Costco. Take the chicken street tacos from both chains, for instance. Sam's version is around $16.44 per pound, while Costco's is around $18. Other popular and affordable Sam's Club meals sold under the Member's Mark brand include the lobster mac and cheese, chicken pot pies, stuffed bell peppers, and Hatch Chili and Chicken enchiladas — a real crowd favorite.

"The prepared food, especially the fruit tray, will be my reason for renewing my SC membership. I have Costco as well, and I like their prepared foods, but the variety at SC is great," one Reddit user said. Another said, "I prefer Costco's selection of premade meals, but for the $25 Sam's membership, I'm happy to hold onto my Sam's membership as well."