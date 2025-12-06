The Comforting Sam's Club Take And Bake Dinner That Serves 6 For Under $10
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As delicious and comforting as homemade mac and cheese might be, busy weeknights are not always ideal for cooking. Enter take and bake dinner options from Sam's Club. These convenient options help get dinner on the table without having to search for an assortment of ingredients. Sam's Club Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese are refrigerated 4-packs that offer cheesy macaroni noodles that are ready to heat up and eat. Clocking in at less than $1 per portion, the ready-made mac and cheese can be used for quick snacks or as part of larger meals.
Made with real cheddar cheese, the concept is a hit among Sam's Club shoppers. "Absolutely delicious and so easy to make. My kids loved these because you do not have to add water and they are super quick to make. The only downfall is there's only 4 in a package," noted a Sam's Club shopper. "This mac and cheese was absolutely delicious! The pasta was cooked perfectly — soft but not mushy — and the cheese sauce was rich, creamy, and full of flavor," added another Sam's Club buyer. "It had just the right balance of cheesiness and comfort, with a smooth, velvety texture that coated every bite," gushed another fan who also appreciated the crunchy top layer on top of each portion.
How to make Sam's Club mac and cheese even better
While many love the Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese, some buyers say the mac and cheese needs some attention before serving. Some Instagrammers explain that the mac and cheese "needs help" and is "basically a cream base," but others reviewers appreciate the sauce's creaminess.
"I will say, if you like to doctor up your mac and cheese with extra cheese or seasoning, this base could be a good starting point," encouraged one Facebook user. Note that since these packages must refrigerated, they won't last as long as the kinds of mac and cheese kept in the cupboard.
That being said, this mac and cheese could be perfect to crisp up and use as a burger topping or be crowned with crispy fried onions to offer an extra crunchy topping to the pre-made product. One sampler suggested mixing in shredded rotisserie chicken or bacon with the mac and cheese and try serving it with bread.