The Comforting Sam's Club Take And Bake Dinner That Serves 6 For Under $10

As delicious and comforting as homemade mac and cheese might be, busy weeknights are not always ideal for cooking. Enter take and bake dinner options from Sam's Club. These convenient options help get dinner on the table without having to search for an assortment of ingredients. Sam's Club Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese are refrigerated 4-packs that offer cheesy macaroni noodles that are ready to heat up and eat. Clocking in at less than $1 per portion, the ready-made mac and cheese can be used for quick snacks or as part of larger meals.

Made with real cheddar cheese, the concept is a hit among Sam's Club shoppers. "Absolutely delicious and so easy to make. My kids loved these because you do not have to add water and they are super quick to make. The only downfall is there's only 4 in a package," noted a Sam's Club shopper. "This mac and cheese was absolutely delicious! The pasta was cooked perfectly — soft but not mushy — and the cheese sauce was rich, creamy, and full of flavor," added another Sam's Club buyer. "It had just the right balance of cheesiness and comfort, with a smooth, velvety texture that coated every bite," gushed another fan who also appreciated the crunchy top layer on top of each portion.