Better Than Macaroni – The Pasta Swap That Instantly Upgrades Mac And Cheese
Mac and cheese is a dish we have memorized by heart. We know the cheesy sauce. We know the steaming heat it emits coming off the stove or out of the microwave. More importantly, we know exactly what it feels like as the familiar macaroni dances on our taste buds. Swapping out that namesake component for other types of pasta can make or break this dish, but rest assured, if it's orecchiette you're using, there's no room for disappointment.
We know what you're thinking — what would a mac and cheese be without the "mac?" In this case, it might actually be better. Orecchiette literally translates to "little ears" in Italian, a rather apt name for the pasta's concave shape, deep indentation in the center, and curved rims. Think of it as a tiny bowl, scooping up the luscious, molten cheese sauce in each forkful. Needless to say, this is a change from the usual narrow-tubed macaroni. You get more sauce pooling out from the center, delightfully contrasted by the slightly firm, al dente outer edges. Everything else may remain the same, but this difference alone is enough to create a creamier, more nuanced mouthfeel, delivering the kind of gustatory satisfaction you've been unknowingly demanding from mac and cheese all along.
An effortless upgrade for restaurant-worthy mac and cheese
This textural shift is one of the easiest ways to make your midnight cravings feel like a cozy, well-prepared dinner, especially when you incorporate other boxed mac and cheese upgrades. Scour the fridge for cold meats or sausages to add pops of salty, smoky goodness. Load up on the cheese or an extra splash of buttermilk to thicken up the sauce, or crack in an egg for a carbonara-inspired twist. Got some leftover veggies and proteins from last night's dinner? Chuck them in as well. Just a bit of additional effort, and it will look no different from a proper pasta dish.
As a matter of fact, this swap will work with pretty much any of your favorite mac and cheese recipes. We don't see orecchiette too often in baked dishes, but don't let this deter you from making a hearty pan of baked mac and cheese with it. Add caramelized onions to really seal the deal on this restaurant-worthy creation. At the same time, a simple one-pot orecchiette mac and cheese, completed with cream cheese and butter, will never cease to impress. Embodying the classic Italian dish orecchiette con cime di rapa (orecchiette broccoli pasta), you can also throw in a few broccoli florets and top it off with breadcrumbs. If possible, consider dropping a few turnip tops in as you're boiling the pasta as another nod to the traditional dish in your own homemade mac and cheese.