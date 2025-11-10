Better Than Macaroni – The Pasta Swap That Instantly Upgrades Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is a dish we have memorized by heart. We know the cheesy sauce. We know the steaming heat it emits coming off the stove or out of the microwave. More importantly, we know exactly what it feels like as the familiar macaroni dances on our taste buds. Swapping out that namesake component for other types of pasta can make or break this dish, but rest assured, if it's orecchiette you're using, there's no room for disappointment.

We know what you're thinking — what would a mac and cheese be without the "mac?" In this case, it might actually be better. Orecchiette literally translates to "little ears" in Italian, a rather apt name for the pasta's concave shape, deep indentation in the center, and curved rims. Think of it as a tiny bowl, scooping up the luscious, molten cheese sauce in each forkful. Needless to say, this is a change from the usual narrow-tubed macaroni. You get more sauce pooling out from the center, delightfully contrasted by the slightly firm, al dente outer edges. Everything else may remain the same, but this difference alone is enough to create a creamier, more nuanced mouthfeel, delivering the kind of gustatory satisfaction you've been unknowingly demanding from mac and cheese all along.