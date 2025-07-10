Crisp Up Leftover Mac And Cheese For A Burger Topping Like No Other
It's been a long day, your stomach is rumbling, and sitting somewhere in the fridge is a bowl of leftover mac and cheese. The only obvious choice left is to shove it into the microwave for a quick reheat. Floppy pasta and overly gooey sauce, that's what you get in the end. But why settle for that when you can give your leftover mac and cheese a makeover with the waffle iron, and better still, segue it into burger territory? A few sizzling minutes, and what was once just something to merely fill the stomach becomes an easy, budget-friendly shortcut to a one-of-a-kind burger.
Here's how it works: Leftover mac and cheese gets ladled into the center of a preheated waffle iron. Much like with regular batters, you just have to cook for about five minutes. You'll want it to crisp up and perhaps slightly brown, but still be golden and not burnt.
The waffle mac and cheese pieces can then be used in various ways in your burger recipe. Hardened around the edges yet still subtly tender in the center, they're sturdy enough to step in as bun replacement whenever you need a change from the soft, buttery brioche. Another way is to stuff them into the burger for tangy bursts of flavor. And if the entire thing seems a bit overwhelming, just chop the waffles into tiny bits and sprinkle them between layers of meat and veggies.
Customize the mac and cheese burger as you wish
Before it goes into the waffle iron, you can always try out different ways to upgrade mac and cheese and amp up the burger even further. Sprinkle in a pinch of garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper so you'll also get savory, spicy nuances layered in the cheesy richness. Drop a pinch of fresh herbs, possibly the same kind you use for the burger, to elevate the aromatic element. Bacon bits, a stunner in burgers, are phenomenal when added right into the crispy waffles.
Other popular burger toppings also have a spot, and we're not just talking about tomatoes and lettuce. Caramelized onions, a good friend to mac and cheese, will fit right into this hybrid dish. Spoonfuls of chili, abundant with a hearty richness, will cling to the crispy waffles and stick to your ribs in the best way possible. Since waffle is such a breakfast staple, you can also eat the burger as such — just slide in a few pieces of sausage or a fried egg.
It would also be remiss not to make the best of the mac and cheese sauce to dress the burger up in a luscious layer of flavor. You can use up what's left in the pot, or just cook up a new batch from thickened milk, various cheeses, and a bit of seasoning. Maybe incorporate certain burger staples such as hot sauce and mustard, as well.