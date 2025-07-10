Crisp Up Leftover Mac And Cheese For A Burger Topping Like No Other

It's been a long day, your stomach is rumbling, and sitting somewhere in the fridge is a bowl of leftover mac and cheese. The only obvious choice left is to shove it into the microwave for a quick reheat. Floppy pasta and overly gooey sauce, that's what you get in the end. But why settle for that when you can give your leftover mac and cheese a makeover with the waffle iron, and better still, segue it into burger territory? A few sizzling minutes, and what was once just something to merely fill the stomach becomes an easy, budget-friendly shortcut to a one-of-a-kind burger.

Here's how it works: Leftover mac and cheese gets ladled into the center of a preheated waffle iron. Much like with regular batters, you just have to cook for about five minutes. You'll want it to crisp up and perhaps slightly brown, but still be golden and not burnt.

The waffle mac and cheese pieces can then be used in various ways in your burger recipe. Hardened around the edges yet still subtly tender in the center, they're sturdy enough to step in as bun replacement whenever you need a change from the soft, buttery brioche. Another way is to stuff them into the burger for tangy bursts of flavor. And if the entire thing seems a bit overwhelming, just chop the waffles into tiny bits and sprinkle them between layers of meat and veggies.