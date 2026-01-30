10 Things Sam's Club Does Better Than Costco

Whether you're trying to decide which club membership is best for you or are just interested in the differences, there are several categories where Sam's Club wins against Costco. Granted, Costco has a lot of membership perks beyond its discounted food and gas prices, which might lure you into the store. While Costco is a better choice in some categories, sometimes it's the little things that add up to make Sam's Club the best choice for many people, which is why both clubs can thrive side by side in most cities. So, the real question is which one works best for how you use your club membership?

There are certainly a few annoyances at Costco, like its shorter hours and self-checkout hassles, which can overshadow some of its more favorable attributes, such as its organic food choices and plethora of hidden membership perks. However, you'll find better prices on many things at Sam's Club and perks Costco just doesn't have (especially with a Plus membership), which can tip the scales in its favor. We've taken an in-depth look at what each club has to offer and found that these 10 points are where Sam's Club shines above Costco.