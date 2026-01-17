9 Best Steaks To Buy At Sam's Club, According To Customers
With food prices climbing ever higher, eating steaks at a restaurant has become somewhat of a luxury these days, leaving more people looking for steaks to cook at home that are more in line with their budget. The good news is that the steaks from Sam's Club not only come at prices that fit a variety of budgets, but they're also highly rated. While you may be expecting cheaper steaks at Sam's, you might be pleasantly surprised to learn that customers feel that its steaks match or rival what they could get in restaurants when it comes to flavor.
The steaks on our list include ones that are rated both USDA Choice and USDA Prime, and all but one are Angus beef. In general, the Prime rating doesn't necessarily mean that it's better but that it has more marbling, which can make it more tender and flavorful. Interestingly, some cuts on our list have the same customer rating, whether Choice or Prime. Another thing to note is that even cuts on our list that don't have as much marbling or that come from more fibrous areas of the cow can be fabulous if you prepare them properly. So, don't assume that cheaper means that you'll enjoy it less. So pick the cut that speaks to you most or fits your budget best because any of these nine steaks is going to be a winner.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef flank steak
Whether you're looking for a relatively lean steak option or have other plans for it, Sam's Club's flank steak is an excellent choice. This cut from the cow's abdominal muscles is the second-cheapest cut overall on our list, but its lower price doesn't make it a lesser option. Plus, it's extremely versatile when it comes to how you cook it and use it.
One of the challenges with a USDA Choice steak cut that's this lean is finding a way to cook it that ensures tenderness. However, there's no one way that reviewers use or cook this meat. Some cook it at hot temperatures very quickly after a nice, long marinade (like overnight or longer). Others slice this singular piece of meat to turn it into fajitas or a stir fry, tailoring their marinade to fit those flavor profiles. To make sure they get it as tender as possible, some customers opt to slow-cook it. Still, others dehydrate it to make beef jerky.
Reviewers do find some marbling in the version from Sam's, which helps with tenderness. Plus, it's not overly stringy. That said, there is still potential to ruin it by cutting it the wrong way. So, be sure to slice it at a 45-degree angle and against the grain of the musculature to ensure it doesn't end up chewy rather than tender as it should be.
Member's Mark USDA Prime Angus beef filet mignon
Filet mignon is known for being the tenderest and leanest piece of steak you can buy, but if you want an even more flavorful and tender experience, you can opt for the USDA Prime version of filet mignon with more marbling. This cut comes from the cow's tenderloin and is the most expensive cut you can get at Sam's Club (both overall and per pound), but that's because it's highly sought after and there's not a whole lot of it on a cow. But don't worry; customers say that the price is well worth it for the melt-in-your-mouth texture.
There are some tricks to making a perfect filet mignon (like getting it up to room temperature before cooking), but even those who don't consider themselves great cooks when it comes to meat should be able to make this cut taste good. Some reviewers even report being able to make these comparable to what they've had at restaurants. One thing customers say that you'll want to do with the Prime cut filet mignon at Sam's Club is to make sure you're getting four pieces of the same quality, especially under the stickers.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef filet mignon
While the Choice cut of filet mignon at Sam's Club does rate a little lower, it's not by much. With filet mignon being the most expensive cut of meat on our list overall and per pound, it might make sense for your budget to go with the Choice option. Despite still being the second most expensive cut among Sam's Club's best steaks, it's still an average of about $10 cheaper overall and about $7 cheaper per pound than the Prime filet mignon.
Now, if you're looking for a cut that's both super tender and lean, the Choice version is the one you probably want since the Prime version has more marbling. However, customers who choose this one instead of the Prime version for budgetary reasons say that the trick is to look for one that's labeled Choice but has more marbling than the others. Because four come in a package, many customers report freezing the extras but still having good steaks once thawed.
Member's Mark USDA Prime beef strip steak
Sam's Club's strip steak may not be the most tender steak in existence, but it has other things going for it, like a solid texture and bold, intense, beefy flavor. Being a Prime cut, it has more marbling than you'd expect to find in the Choice version, which means that it's plenty tender when cooked right.
Oddly enough, this is the only steak on our list that doesn't claim to be from Angus beef, and it also doesn't call itself New York strip as the Choice version does. However, all strip steaks are quite similar to each other, whether they claim allegiance to New York, Omaha, or Kansas City, as they all come from the short loin subprimal. Being a Prime cut, reviewers say these steaks have plenty of marbling to melt into the meat and imbue it with flavor and tenderness so that it melts in your mouth. Customers often grill it or cook it sous vide it before placing it on the grill to sear. They're also big enough that some reviewers report sharing one, which means there's another one leftover.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef loin T-bone steak
The T-bone steaks at Sam's Club are USDA Choice grade, but they still come with plenty of marbling since they're Angus beef. If you're indecisive about what steak you want, this one gives you two cuts in one, with tender filet mignon on one side of the bone and flavorful NY strip on the other. Being the third-cheapest per pound of the ones on our list might also factor into your decision.
One of the factors that makes this cut so tender is that, being from the area around the cow's backbone in the center of the animal means that it's not in an area that gets a lot of muscle action like pieces closer to the legs. Reviewers say Sam's Club T-bone steaks are fresh and have plenty of tenderness, juiciness, and flavor. As you can imagine from the fact that you're getting two cuts in one and there are two per package, customers report having plenty of meat to share.
Keep in mind that the cooking method matters when it comes to enjoying T-bones. Customers who grill them seem to enjoy them a lot. Grilling allows you to ensure that the filet mignon side is getting less heat than the NY strip side to keep it from getting overcooked before the NY strip side is done. One customer reported good results with pre-marinating, using sous vide for cooking, and then doing a final sear on the grill.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef boneless ribeye steak
In general, ribeye steak tends to be the best of the most popular cuts, and two versions of boneless ribeye made our list, including this Choice boneless ribeye steak. With identical ratings at Sam's Club between Choice and Prime ribeye steak, you're basically deciding between marbling level and price.
As its name hints, ribeye comes from the ribs of the cow (usually the sixth through 12th ribs), and it's well-marbled even when it's rated as a Choice cut. You'll get two pieces of this well-marbled piece of meat. Add heat, and all that fat melts into the steak to make it tender, with lots of rich flavor also coming from the fact that the meat comes from grain-fed cows.
There are some mistakes to avoid when making ribeye steaks, including not starting them with a good sear. However, when made right, they taste as good or better than what they can get from nice restaurants, according to some buyers. They're especially a good deal considering steakhouse prices, often making them customers' favorite source for ribeyes.
Member's Mark USDA Prime Angus beef boneless ribeye steak
No matter which Sam's Club ribeye you get, it's going to be flavorful, but to maximize the flavor and juiciness, you'll probably want to go with the boneless Prime ribeye unless you're on a tight budget or watching your fat intake. While it's the third most expensive item per pound on our list, there's only about $5.50 per pound difference between the price of Prime and Choice ribeyes at Sam's Club. Most reviewers find it to be a level or two above Sam's Choice ribeye offering, making it worth the higher price.
Reviewers find them to be flavorful and often so tender that each bite melts in their mouths. Plus, the pieces are big enough that many customers share a single steak between two people, which makes some people wish they'd come wrapped separately because you get two per package. Several reviewers convey that this is the best or one of the best steaks they've ever experienced in years. Many report cooking it on the grill, but Sam's Club also suggests the broiler as a good option.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef London broil steak
London broil isn't the cheapest steak you can buy at Sam's Club (that distinction goes to Choice boneless bottom round steak as of the writing of this article). However, it is the cheapest overall and per pound of the top-rated steaks on our list, and there's a lot you can do with it, especially since you get two pieces per package.
Something to note is that London broil refers to the technique used to prepare it; it doesn't pertain to a specific cut. The meat here tends to be a lean and tougher piece of meat from somewhere in the cow's rear quarters. Sometimes, it's flank steak, but Sam's Club doesn't specify exactly which piece of meat this is. Just know that you're going to need to do a little extra work to ensure its tenderness, like marinating it, searing it, cooking it quickly at high heat, only letting it get to medium rare, and cutting it against the grain. Customers say it's a great candidate for sous vide, followed by searing in an iron skillet or marinated followed by grilling. Some go as far as to pound it with a meat hammer before marinating and grilling.
Customers who have mastered making this cut tender find that it gets soft enough to flake apart with a fork. They've used it in nachos, sandwiches, or even as a roast.
Member's Mark USDA Choice Angus beef bone-in cowboy ribeye steak
The cowboy ribeye steak is the highest-rated steak you'll find at Sam's Club. This cut from above the rib cage is often called a tomahawk steak since the 6- to 8-inch bone handle sticking out of the bottom makes it look like you could brandish it for a weapon in a pinch if you had to. Customers like how tender and flavorful it is, and gush about its excellent value.
Keeping the bone and fat in makes it thicker and provides a different flavor than regular ribeye from all the natural marbling and bone marrow. This particular version is made from Angus beef and is graded USDA Choice, but it still has plenty of marbling. One of the best ways to cook a cowboy ribeye steak is to marinate it for up to four hours before grilling it outdoors or in a pan on the stovetop. Being a particularly thick steak means that it's big enough to share, even though only one comes in the package.
This steak can be one of the most expensive cuts when ordered out, which makes Sam's prices exciting. Even though it's the third most expensive steak in terms of overall pricing, the price you find at Sam's is still impressive, with reviewers saying they're often $20 cheaper at Sam's than other local grocery stores. Plus, reviewers like the way it tastes, saying that it's extremely tender with lots of natural juiciness and flavor.
Methodology
Something we didn't expect going in was that almost all the lowest-rated steaks at Sam's Club are fairly highly rated. In fact, all but three on Sam's website are rated four stars or above, which is an impressive track record. Still, we needed to find the best of the best for you. To do so, we looked at the ratings on the Sam's Club website since people on social media going ga-ga over their Sam's Club steaks weren't necessarily divulging what grade or cut they had.
We omitted products with tens rather than hundreds or thousands of ratings. So, the ones we've listed are the ones that are worth talking about. We also excluded whole pieces of meat that could either be used to make a roast or needed to be cut into steaks. That means the ones on our list are for the average person shopping in the Club for a steak for their supper.
Once we'd culled the list a bit, we were left with nine products that were clearly the highest. All the steaks that made our list were rated between 4.5 stars and 4.7 stars. Plus, these items have 88% or more of their ratings in the 4- to 5-star range, hinting at only a few customer complaints. On the other hand, a lot of the complaints seemed like issues on the customers' end, like cutting off all the fat and complaining that the steak wasn't as tender as they thought it should be.