9 Best Steaks To Buy At Sam's Club, According To Customers

With food prices climbing ever higher, eating steaks at a restaurant has become somewhat of a luxury these days, leaving more people looking for steaks to cook at home that are more in line with their budget. The good news is that the steaks from Sam's Club not only come at prices that fit a variety of budgets, but they're also highly rated. While you may be expecting cheaper steaks at Sam's, you might be pleasantly surprised to learn that customers feel that its steaks match or rival what they could get in restaurants when it comes to flavor.

The steaks on our list include ones that are rated both USDA Choice and USDA Prime, and all but one are Angus beef. In general, the Prime rating doesn't necessarily mean that it's better but that it has more marbling, which can make it more tender and flavorful. Interestingly, some cuts on our list have the same customer rating, whether Choice or Prime. Another thing to note is that even cuts on our list that don't have as much marbling or that come from more fibrous areas of the cow can be fabulous if you prepare them properly. So, don't assume that cheaper means that you'll enjoy it less. So pick the cut that speaks to you most or fits your budget best because any of these nine steaks is going to be a winner.