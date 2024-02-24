What You Should Know Before Buying T-Bone Steaks

T-bone steaks are a classic steak cut with a hefty price tag, so if you're tempted to pick one up, here are a few tips for success to make the most of your investment. The heat from a grill fire will give you better results than cooking on the stove because of the difficulty of getting the meaty portions in direct contact with a pan. Place the steak on the grill with the tenderloin near the coolest side of the grill, which will help protect the lower fat cut from overcooking. The tenderloin side is the smaller portion of meat. As the steak heats, the edges tend to roll upward because they are cooking faster than the area near the bone, but on a grill, this won't be a problem due to the radiant heat from the fire. Use an instant-read thermometer to check for your preferred level of doneness, since the bone can make the touch test for internal temperature less accurate.

If you can't grill your T-bone, you can cook it in a pan or the oven with careful attention to detail. When you sear the meat, you might need to press it lightly to be sure it comes in contact with the pan for a good crust to develop. After searing both sides, transfer the pan to a hot oven to finish cooking — the hot oven air will do a better job cooking the steak from all sides.