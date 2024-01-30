The 14 Cuts Of Steak You Should Steer Clear Of Buying

It can be difficult not to get overwhelmed at the meat counter these days, especially when trying to decide what cut of steak you should or shouldn't buy. It's easy to just grab whatever steak is cheapest or the one that matches a familiar name from the last steakhouse commercial you heard on television. While turning any cut of steak into something edible is by no means impossible, there are some cuts of steak you really should steer clear of unless there are no other options available.

When choosing which cut of steak to buy, it's first and foremost important to remember to check the meat's official USDA beef grade, as steak cuts marked "Prime" or "Choice" will nearly always yield tastier results than lower-graded beef steaks. While your own location may influence the availability (and therefore the prices) of the cuts below, as much consideration as possible has been given to the typical cost, flavor, and cooking skill needed when determining what cuts of steak can safely be ignored while preparing for your next cookout or family dinner.