Costco Only Accepts One Kind Of Credit Card At Checkout

While it may be difficult to believe you're saving money at Costco — especially if your receipt always tallies over $500 — the savings from those 64-ounce jars of mayo, 30-pound buckets of mac and cheese, and 1 Year Emergency Food Pallet add up. Still, there are a lot of mistakes you can make when shopping at Costco, and perhaps the biggest one is breaking out your American Express card when it comes time to pay. While some people might never leave home without their Amex, hopefully you have another option in your wallet when you visit this warehouse retailer — because it only takes Visa.

Costco ended its exclusive, 16-year partnership with American Express in 2016,which was a sad decision for customers who enjoyed the cash back rewards from their Costco-Amex branded credit card. With that said, Visa and Costco created their own cobranded credit card that similarly offers qualified Costco members the opportunity to earn cash back rewards when used at Costco, as well as on other qualifying purchases.