I Tried Every Boar's Head Dessert Hummus And Dip Flavors And Ranked Them

Boar's Head has always been a delicatessen-first entity. For over 120 years, its sights have been set on providing the highest quality meats and deli cheeses. This focus is made known when you walk into a supermarket like Kroger and see a special counter dedicated only to freshly-sliced cold cuts courtesy of the premium brand.

Since Boar's Head is so synonymous with the meat business, it's not a brand consumers have historically called on to satisfy their sweet tooth. However, the company's latest product launch may have us all looking at it in a new light. At the onset of 2026, Boar's Head introduced three brand new Greek yogurt-based dessert dips in flavors of Chocolate Espresso, Key Lime, and Cinnamon Churro. It's a move that feels unexpected but not totally off base, considering the fact that the brand has two sweet hummus flavors on its books that have already begun to test the confectionery waters.

If you're wondering whether or not Boar's Head actually pulls off this gamble in a new market, don't worry, that's where I come in. I was just as curious as you are to see what these dips are made of, so I sampled all five of these dessert dips and ranked them from the flops to the successes. Each one was evaluated based on consistency, level of sweetness, fusion of flavors, and even uniqueness. Some confirmed my skepticism, but others proved that taking a risk can sometimes taste pretty sweet.