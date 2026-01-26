I Tried Every Boar's Head Dessert Hummus And Dip Flavors And Ranked Them
Boar's Head has always been a delicatessen-first entity. For over 120 years, its sights have been set on providing the highest quality meats and deli cheeses. This focus is made known when you walk into a supermarket like Kroger and see a special counter dedicated only to freshly-sliced cold cuts courtesy of the premium brand.
Since Boar's Head is so synonymous with the meat business, it's not a brand consumers have historically called on to satisfy their sweet tooth. However, the company's latest product launch may have us all looking at it in a new light. At the onset of 2026, Boar's Head introduced three brand new Greek yogurt-based dessert dips in flavors of Chocolate Espresso, Key Lime, and Cinnamon Churro. It's a move that feels unexpected but not totally off base, considering the fact that the brand has two sweet hummus flavors on its books that have already begun to test the confectionery waters.
If you're wondering whether or not Boar's Head actually pulls off this gamble in a new market, don't worry, that's where I come in. I was just as curious as you are to see what these dips are made of, so I sampled all five of these dessert dips and ranked them from the flops to the successes. Each one was evaluated based on consistency, level of sweetness, fusion of flavors, and even uniqueness. Some confirmed my skepticism, but others proved that taking a risk can sometimes taste pretty sweet.
Methodology
I was able to easily find most of Boar's Head dessert hummus and its new Greek yogurt dips at Kroger and Fresh Thyme Market. However, as mentioned, it took me a few extra stops to finally track down the key lime Greek yogurt dip. At some locations, it seemed like the flavor simply wasn't in stock yet — or perhaps had already sold out — but either way, I was happy to eventually get my hands on one.
Once I had all five picks at home, I sampled each dip by pairing it with Honey Maid graham crackers. In some cases, their appearance offered subtle hints as to what the flavor would be. In others, I was met with a taste that was completely different from what I expected — often not in a good way. Since these are dessert dips, I looked for options that delivered a satisfying level of sweetness without going overboard. I wanted the sweet flavors to overshadow the tanginess of Greek yogurt and, similarly, the earthy taste of steamed chickpeas. The strongest performers combined a smooth consistency with a rich, cohesive flavor.
I also gave favor to the key lime dip for its uniqueness. While Boar's Head's chocolate hummus is well-executed, chocolate hummus is nothing new. The key lime dip, on the other hand, offers something I've never seen before.
5. Chocolate Espresso Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip
First in the new Boar's Head trio of Greek yogurt dips is the chocolate espresso blend. And to someone who can't seem to ever get enough chocolate or java (aka me), it sounds like an indulgent dream.
When I first peeled back the plastic film, the dip looked promising — like a thickset dark chocolate mousse. But after noticing a liquid-y layer on the bottom (perhaps the espresso?), I gave it a good stir, and suddenly it transformed into more of a milk chocolate pudding. I started to lose faith, and once I'd had a taste, all my hopes of it being a rich and decadent treat were firmly shattered. The best way I can describe it is a culmination of all of its ingredients' worst qualities. The sour taste of Greek yogurt is on full display, refusing to be masked by the dip's other components. Meanwhile, the flavor of the decaffeinated espresso is more like that of stale drip coffee. It's intense yet somehow flat at the same time, and its bitterness combines with the cocoa's bitterness, overwhelming the palate. On top of it all, the cocoa powder doesn't seem to be incorporated well, leaving the texture grainy and clumpy.
Sour, bitter, and gritty. These three wrongs don't add up to a desirable dip. The packaging says it's best enjoyed with fruit and pretzels, but I don't think there's any food out there that could rescue this dip from itself. It let me down from every angle.
4. French Vanilla Dessert Hummus
Sweet yogurt dips may be the shiny new toy of the Boar's Head lineup, but its hummus dips have been proving their staying power since 2014. The brand has taken advantage of the chickpea's (also called garbanzo beans) superfood qualities by creating an entire army of store-bought hummus spreads. It layers in notes of dill pickle, mango jalapeno, sweet chili garlic, and even delves into dessert spin-offs, like this French vanilla tub.
Now, chickpeas are fairly neutral in taste. It's what makes them such a great base for experimentation. However, when it comes to this specific hummus, the flavor of French vanilla isn't strong enough to override its legume roots, leaving it floundering somewhere between a sweet confection and a savory appetizer. It even looks like a more umami-filled pick.
The vanilla bean specks could easily be mistaken for sesame seeds or something of the like, and the rest defaults to the standard light beige color and creamy texture of classic hummus. That being said, its true ingredients are revealed instantly in that first sample. I could taste hints of the bourbon vanilla extract from the beginning. However, the earthy taste of chickpeas is just as evident, coupled with the toasted nutty flavor of sesame tahini. The combination makes for a dip that feels disjointed and not all that satisfying — as a dessert or a hummus dip. Ultimately, it beats the swirl of sour and bitter that is the chocolate espresso dip, but it's not a product I would reach for again.
3. Cinnamon Churro Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip
Churros are still having their moment in the sun, and I'm certainly not mad about it (I don't think anyone is). There's just something about that cinnamon sugar-coated goodness that can't be beat, and Boar's Head does its best to emulate the taste experience in its new Greek yogurt dip.
The product layers protein-packed Greek yogurt with a mixture of brown sugar, cane sugar, cinnamon, sea salt, and other natural flavors. The result is a dip that's tasty enough for a low-calorie option but one that doesn't fully hit the mark. I was hoping for that distinct taste of donut-like churros or even real bits of crispy dough floating about. Instead, it really just offers a straightforward cinnamon sugar flavor. It's not that far off from the dust that blankets those crazy Cinnamon Toast Crunch squares, just not nearly as sweet. Plus, you still get a noticeable tang from the yogurt.
All I could think of as I went back for another scoop on my graham cracker was that it's a dip I could easily make myself at home — and I have, in fact, spun up something similar. I've combined Greek yogurt with honey, cinnamon, and peanut butter for a spread to pair with apples. Obviously, the peanut butter gives it a different flavor profile. But I think I prefer my own version to the one from Boar's Head. It's richer, cheaper, and you can adjust the recipe however you like to fit your taste preferences.
2. Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus
Unlike the French vanilla dessert hummus, which was released fairly recently, the dark chocolate variation has been around since 2017. It was introduced first as a temporary offering, but Boar's Head promoted it to a permanent fixture after it became an "unprecedented favorite among consumers". After trying it for the first time, I can confidently say I understand the hype.
In terms of appearances, the dip is just about what I would expect. It has that not-quite-smooth hummus look to it, yet it comes in a deep mahogany brown color with a light sheen to it. Swirled into the round container, it's quite inviting, and the taste follows suit. Starkly different from the vanilla hummus, where the taste of chickpeas was still front and center, the cocoa powder disguises it completely, so all you taste is rich chocolate and a light sugary sweetness (the cane sugar added in likely has something to do with that). The flavor is silky, full-bodied, and actually worthy of the dessert classification. Honestly, it was everything that I was hoping for and didn't get in the Greek yogurt chocolate espresso dip. Stir in a pure shot of espresso, and boom, you have a much more enticing fusion of tastes.
The hummus paired well with my Honey Maid graham crackers. However, dipping in fruit like strawberries or pineapple would also be a great combo. Not to mention, the brand's recipe for dark chocolate dessert hummus with cinnamon marshmallow iced shortbread cookies sounds positively divine.
1. Key Lime Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip
Boar's Head finally gets it right with its Greek yogurt dip modeled after key lime pie. This was by far the hardest tub for me to track down. I ventured to multiple Fresh Thyme Market and Kroger locations (the supermarkets where the brand is prominently sold in my area), coming up empty time and time again until finally stumbling upon a stash of them at one nearby store. Now that I've experienced its taste firsthand, I have to wonder if it's flying off the shelves thanks to its inherent palatability.
If you think about it, this dip just makes sense. Greek yogurt, in all its tanginess, naturally lends itself to the tartness of key lime pie. It's the perfect fit, and the yogurt replaces ingredients like condensed milk, egg yolks, and meringue, turning the treat into a better-for-you alternative. Thick and velvety, it's similar to a cream cheese-based dip. Even though added sugars are kept low, it offers just enough sweetness cozied up next to the bright and zesty taste of lime.
My one note is that with both lime peel granules and lime oil included in the recipe, it does taste less fresh and more like lime juice squeezed out of one of those fake plastic limes. But I can make my peace with that. Serve it with graham crackers to echo key lime pie's honeyed crust, and it easily becomes the best dessert dip Boar's Head has to offer.