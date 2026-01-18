Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Fresh Produce At Sam's Club

Shopping at Sam's Club can save you money because you can buy inexpensive multi-packs of your favorite products. Unfortunately, produce is one food you should think twice about buying in bulk at your local club. If you don't have immediate plans for the entire package of fruit or vegetables, you risk that at least some of it will go bad before you get around to eating it. The risk is even higher if the produce wasn't that fresh to begin with. In fact, Sam's Club staff and customers have taken to social media to complain about that issue.

In a July 2025 post in a Sam's Club thread on Reddit, some asked, "Anyone getting bad quality produce lately?," and an employee responded, "Yes, the quality of stuff we've been getting has gone downhill the last [six] months or so." Customers quickly chimed in, saying that their produce purchases were moldy and rotten within two days of buying, or that they found rotten produce hidden inside packages.

On Facebook, around the same time, a shopper asked, "Has anyone else been noticing that produce from Sam's Club or Walmart has been rotten really fast or even before you get to use it?" And in a different July 2025 post on Facebook, a customer who had recently shopped at Sam's Club said, "Most of [its] produce was rotten." Both posts received multiple comments from other shoppers agreeing that Sam's Club's produce quality had declined and that produce from other supermarkets seemed to stay fresher longer. All of these complaints make it clear that Sam's Club is definitely not one of the grocery stores with the best selection of produce.