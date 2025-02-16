Ina Garten's Spicy Secret Ingredient For Homemade Hummus

Ina Garten has a knack for putting an elegant twist on traditional comfort foods, whether it's by adding a few extra steps to a recipe or with additional ingredients. Hummus may be one of the most versatile recipes in the world, with countless flavorrful additions and swaps for garbanzo beans or even tahini. But Garten's spicy secret ingredient serves to enhance the classic recipe.

In a recipe for creamy hummus she shares on the Barefoot Contessa website, Garten adds a dash or two of Tabasco sauce to the blender. Named for the Mexican state and namesake of its key ingredient, Tabasco sauce is an American brand of hot sauce out of Louisiana. While the brand offers many different flavors, the original Tabasco sauce is the best according to our ranking. Its simple blend of vinegar, salt, and peppers is fermented into a spicy and zingy condiment that cuts through the richness of everything from scrambled eggs to red beans and rice.

The savory earthy and nutty richness of the olive oil, garbanzo beans and hummus receive a tangy contrast from lemon juice. But the dash of Tabasco sauce intensifies that tang while also complementing the smokiness of the paprika seasoning with a spicy finish. Tabasco sauce is a spicy upgrade to conventional hummus and many other types as well. For example, it'd pair well with an especially rich meat topped hummus and balance the sweetness of sweet potato hummus.

