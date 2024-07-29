13 Types Of Hummus, Explained

At its most basic, hummus — the Mediterranean spread (or dip, depending on how you see it) — is made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Given this simplicity of ingredients, it would be easy to imagine that six of one hummus equals half a dozen of the other. But this couldn't be more wrong.

First of all, a plethora of Mediterranean countries, including Turkey, Syria, and Israel, all claim to have invented the stuff — likely sometime in the 13th century — which can sometimes get quite political, as you can probably imagine. For instance, in 2008, Lebanese industrialists sued Israel for infringing food copyright laws by marketing hummus to the international community as an Israeli food. The effort failed, but the animosity seemingly remains.

Second, hummus comes in many different forms – partly because all those places probably did invent hummus — each with its own toppings, variations, and serving styles. Not only that, but hummus continues to receive facelifts, renovations, and upgrades even in places as far away from the Levant as the good old U.S. of A. — where chefs and amateurs alike incorporate some of the most unlikely ingredients, including sweet elements like chocolate or caramel apple. This may seem like blasphemy to some, but alas, the deed is done and cannot be ignored. So, let's take a deeper look at the types of hummus in circulation today, from the traditional styles to new adaptations.