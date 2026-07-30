15 Single Malt Whiskeys That Pair Perfectly With Coke

If you're a whiskey purist, the idea of adding Coke to a single malt may sound sacrilegious. However, I've found there are a few single malts from Scotland and beyond that are well suited to this famous combination. Not every bottle works, as the character of delicate malts can get completely lost, whereas others can be harsh or overly sweet. Also, I've chosen single malts here that aren't too expensive. Not only do I feel more expensive bottles deserve to be drunk neat, but also, there comes a point where, if you're spending vast sums on a bottle of single malt, you don't want to dilute it with anything else.

Due to this, all of my picks here are affordable bottles that bring a unique flavor to your whiskey and Coke, whether that is smokiness, a rich range of fruits or some other bold flavor. Whiskey and Coke is often my go-to drink, and I've personally tried every whiskey on this list. When backed with my many years of experience studying and drinking this fine spirit, it makes me well placed to let you know how these combinations work in the real world.

Here I'll explain why each of these whiskeys deserve their place, what flavors you can expect, and who it might be suited for. By the end, you'll know exactly how to elevate this iconic drink well beyond bottom-shelf spirits.