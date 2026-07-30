15 Single Malt Whiskeys That Pair Perfectly With Coke
If you're a whiskey purist, the idea of adding Coke to a single malt may sound sacrilegious. However, I've found there are a few single malts from Scotland and beyond that are well suited to this famous combination. Not every bottle works, as the character of delicate malts can get completely lost, whereas others can be harsh or overly sweet. Also, I've chosen single malts here that aren't too expensive. Not only do I feel more expensive bottles deserve to be drunk neat, but also, there comes a point where, if you're spending vast sums on a bottle of single malt, you don't want to dilute it with anything else.
Due to this, all of my picks here are affordable bottles that bring a unique flavor to your whiskey and Coke, whether that is smokiness, a rich range of fruits or some other bold flavor. Whiskey and Coke is often my go-to drink, and I've personally tried every whiskey on this list. When backed with my many years of experience studying and drinking this fine spirit, it makes me well placed to let you know how these combinations work in the real world.
Here I'll explain why each of these whiskeys deserve their place, what flavors you can expect, and who it might be suited for. By the end, you'll know exactly how to elevate this iconic drink well beyond bottom-shelf spirits.
1. Talisker 10-year
Talisker 10-year is a distinctive single malt that works to create an equally distinctive whisky and Coke. Produced on the Isle of Skye, it has some unique tasting notes, mainly in the form of coastal saltiness, black pepper, and gentle smoke. These flavors are robust and won't get overwhelmed by cola the way that the lightest single malts can. There are single malts that can support Coke's caramel sweetness and others that give it an interesting contrast. This is firmly in the latter category. Talisker's smoke and pepper give you a drink that is rich and warming. Despite a complex array of flavors, it stays surprisingly balanced.
The cola softens Talisker's sharper edges while still allowing those flavors to come through. Added to this, notes of honey and dried fruit are a little more noticeable and help to give the drink some extra depth. This award-winning Scotch is going to be suited to those who want a more characterful whisky and Coke without going to extremes. With it not being intensely peated, you still get an approachable drink with a smooth and sweet finish.
2. Laphroaig 10-year
Now this is a combination for those who want to go to extremes. The Laphroaig 10-year is one of the most recognizable single malts in the world. The reason for that is the intense and raw power that comes from its flavors of peat smoke, seaweed, and iodine. To be honest, I'd only recommend this combination if you have at least some experience with heavily peated whisky. If you do, then you may well adore this combination like I do. On the flip side, you may find it to be too much if you don't. Those flavors I mentioned remain clearly identifiable when mixed with cola.
The sweetness of Coke will work well here to balance out the intense smokiness. As with Talisker, the cola takes some of the edge off. It's just with this combination, the flavors have a much bolder starting point. Yet, it's not all about earthy notes. The vanilla and caramel influence from both drinks combines beautifully for a rich sweetness. That caramel in particular lingers on the tongue along with its campfire smoke. For a bolder alternative to the likes of bourbon, it's a combination that's well worth a try.
3. Stranahan's Original
Our first divergence away from Scotch single malt is this impressive whiskey that comes from Colorado. Its range of flavors work well with Coke. It has a full-bodied mouthfeel with sweet notes of caramel, toffee, and vanilla. This is contrasted by some oak, baking spices, and malted grain. Those sweeter flavors naturally complement cola, making it one of the easiest single malts to enjoy as a mixed drink. It makes it ideal for those who enjoy bourbon and cola but also love the presence of single malts.
That's because the oak spice and malt richness help to give it extra depth and stop the drink from feeling overly sugary. Instead, you get a smooth and balanced combination that remains recognizably whiskey-led. Its approachable flavor profile makes it easy to drink, while still offering enough complexity to keep things interesting. With a generous helping of ice and Coke, you'll enjoy a rich and creamy highball without some of the more powerful earthy notes that can be found in other single malts.
4. Ardbeg Wee Beastie
Talking about powerful earthy notes, the Ardbeg Wee Beastie is in the same mold as the Laphroaig above in terms of giving your whisky and cola a smoky kick. It's a young whisky, having been aged for five years, but that seems to be an advantage here, as the Coke seems to help somewhat tame its raw nature. The whisky itself is packed with bold flavors of peat smoke, black pepper, charred wood, dark chocolate, and citrus. This gives it an intensity needed to stand up to Coke.
The sweetness of Coke creates an excellent contrast with Wee Beastie's powerful peat, softening some of its sharper edges, while highlighting underlying notes of vanilla, licorice, and cocoa. Rather than overwhelming the whisky, the cola adds balance, creating a sweet and smoky combination with plenty of depth. The result is a richer, smoother drink that still retains Ardbeg's unmistakable smoky character. Wee Beastie is particularly well suited to those who enjoy heavily peated whiskies and want a whisky and Coke with plenty of personality. As an added feature, its robust flavor means you don't need to use a large measure to notice the whisky, making it an economical choice for mixing.
5. Kavalan Classic
Many single malts are produced in cold climates, such as those found in Scotland and Wales. Kavalan Classic is made in Taiwan, meaning the warmer climate allows it to mature quickly and develop a range of concentrated flavors. This whisky adds a unique twist to cola due to its tropical fruit character and full-bodied profile. Those flavors include a delicious mix of mango and pineapple. Along with this, you get more classical notes of vanilla and honey. It gives the combination a vibrant sweetness that doesn't just rely on the caramel you can get from both drinks.
The cola enhances those fruity notes to give you a combination that is surprisingly complex. Yet, there's enough of an oak and malt influence here to keep the drink balanced and stop it from feeling one-dimensional. This could be the best option for you if you prefer more fruit-forward whiskies and drinks in general. Kavalan Classic is also a great choice if you want to start sampling single malts from beyond Scotland.
6. Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair
If you're looking for a whisky and cola that gives you complexity without relying on peat smoke, Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair could well be the single malt to turn to. A big reason for that complexity is the coastal influence that comes from this Islay malt. Stiùireadair is Gaelic for "helmsman", which highlights the connection this whisky has to the sea. It presents itself as a robust whisky that gives you noticeable salinity, especially within its caramel flavor.
That is still noticeable when you add cola to this malt, as are the darker notes of dried fruit and chocolate. Even without peat, there are powerful earthy notes here of nuts and spice, while contrasting that with additional sweetness from its maturation in sherry casks. When you add a little apricot and raisin to the palate, it becomes clear why I think this is one of the best no age statement Scotches around. It combines brilliantly with cola to give you a rich and flavorful tasting experience, and one where you'll enjoy finding new flavors with each sip.
7. The Glenlivet 12-year
This is one of the more classical choices for this combination, with The Glenlivet 12-year being such an iconic single malt. This fits into the category of a whisky that has subtlety and elegance, while still having enough cut-through that makes it a brilliant pairing for Coke. This expression delivers classic Speyside flavors of vanilla and honey, along with orchard fruits, citrus, and soft oak. It helps to make the combination with cola one of the brightest on the list, with those sweet notes naturally complementing Coke.
If you prefer your drink to be more refreshing than robust, this could well be the one for you. The lighter and more fruit-forward profile of The Glenlivet 12-year blends impressively, and the Coke enhances its notes of pear, apple, and vanilla. Meanwhile, you'll be getting additional richness and a touch of spice from the single malt. For any newcomers wanting a gentle introduction to single malt, The Glenlivet is not just one of the best whiskies for beginners, but it's one of the best to mix with cola, as well.
8. Amrut Single Malt Whisky
There are many impressive brands of whisky coming out of India, with Amrut being one of the best. It has its own unique charm, but as with the Kavalan above, the more rapid maturation in India's warmer climate helps to bring out some tropical tasting notes. Here they present themselves as notes of kiwi, banana, and peach. It helps to bring an exotic twist to the classic cola and whisky combination. Amrut's bold character means none of these flavors get lost.
Some of its other flavors that shine through include sweeter notes of toffee and vanilla and more earthy notes of pepper and oak. It helps to give the drink complexity, while still allowing it to feel refreshing with those tropical flavors. It results in a flavor that is approachable yet still distinctive. This will appeal to those who enjoy a sweet drink but still want your cola combination to have structure and layers of flavors.
9. Glen Moray Elgin Classic
If you're looking for an affordable single malt to try with cola, the Glen Moray Elgin Classic is an excellent choice. It will allow you to see why these two drinks can be a great combination without worrying about using a more premium single malt for a mixer. That value is where Glen Moray shines, as it gives you a simple yet approachable flavor profile that is more than good enough to be drunk neat, while also working exceptionally well in mixed drinks.
Glen Moray gives you a lovely taste of vanilla and butterscotch, which adds to the taste of Coke for a beautiful range of sweet flavors. The whisky also brings some citrus and light oak into the mix, allowing you to enjoy its character throughout the tasting experience. It provides a good middle ground, as it's not as complex as some of the other combinations here, but it isn't too light either.
10. Bushmills 10-year
Ireland is also the home of some excellent single malts, with this expression from Bushmills being a good example. With this whiskey, you'll get a smooth and fruit-forward character that makes it endlessly drinkable. Those range of fruity notes are helped by it being matured in both bourbon and sherry casks. Along with the fruit, you can enjoy flavors of honey and vanilla, along with a gentle oak spice. A touch of chocolate also helps to make it a lovely single malt. All of those flavors seem to transfer well when added to cola.
The whiskey's flavors of apple, pear, and vanilla blend effortlessly with Coke's caramel sweetness, creating a smooth, well-balanced mixed drink. It makes the drink both refreshing and easy to enjoy. The sherry influence also gives you hints of dried fruit, but there's enough oak here to prevent it from being too sweet. It creates a soft and more approachable profile that is likely to appeal to a wide range of drinkers. It has enough flavor to remain noticeable, while still appealing to those who prefer a lighter and sweeter drink.
11. Glenfiddich 12-year
Glenfiddich 12-year is a brilliant single malt and one of the best that you can get for under $50. It's another one that has a smooth and approachable flavor profile. In a similar way to the Bushmills above, it's matured in both American bourbon and European oak sherry casks. This helps to promote classic Speyside notes of pear, green apple, honey, vanilla, and gentle oak. These bright, fruity flavors blend naturally with cola, creating a refreshing whisky and Coke that's both balanced and easy to drink.
The whisky's fresh orchard fruit and creamy vanilla complement Coke's caramel sweetness without being overwhelmed by it. At the same time, its subtle oak spice and light malt character provide plenty of depth. Rather than masking them, it feels as though the cola helps to enhance these sweeter elements. It's another single malt that is an ideal choice for newcomers, but any experienced drinks will also love this combination. One of the greatest aspects of Glenfiddich 12-year is its versatility. It's great in more complex cocktails or neat, but it's also perfect when added to Coke.
12. The Sexton
The Sexton is not only a great single malt, but it's also one of the best Irish whiskeys available for under $30. It makes it excellent value for money and a brilliant pairing with Coke thanks to its rich cask influence. It has a naturally smooth character and is unique, as it's matured exclusively in Oloroso sherry casks. That helps to give it a range of interesting flavors, including dried fruits, dark chocolate, and toasted nuts. The dessert-like sweet notes make it a natural partner for Coke, as you get a combination that is mellow yet still full of flavor.
This is going to especially appeal to those who also enjoy cherry cola and want to get a hint of that with a whiskey and regular Coke. The cola also highlights the chocolate and dried fruit notes here, giving you a drink that feels a lot more complex than the standard whiskey and Coke. It's a more indulgent take on the classic, with a richness that you don't get with more gentle single malts.
13. Auchentoshan American Oak
Auchentoshan American Oak is a curious selection, because I'm not the biggest fan of the single malt. It's good, but it's a little too rough around the edges with limited depth. Yet, when combined with Coke, those negatives seem to fade away, and you're left with a lovely drink. What Auchentoshan does have is plenty of vanilla, and I think that's the aspect that works very well, as it combines with the cola's caramel to give you a beautiful burst of sweetness. There are also other notes here, such as coconut, lemon, and honey, that seem to lend themselves well to Coke.
The "American Oak" in the name is a curious bit of marketing, as the vast majority of single malts are matured in ex-bourbon barrels, so that's nothing special. Yet, there is a nice grounding of oak here to give the drink plenty of structure. The cola seems to also bring out the lemon and coconut to give you a refreshing and light drink. Auchentoshan is still good neat, but it seems to really shine when mixed with Coke.
14. Penderyn Legend
Our last venture away from Scottish single malts isn't too much of a detour, with this impressive single malt coming from Wales. This is going to appeal to those who want a fruitier twist to their drink. The whisky is matured in ex-bourbon barrels before receiving a finish in Madeira wine casks. That helps to give it a wide range of fruity flavors that include apples, pears, raisins, and citrus. With the classic bourbon notes, you'll enjoy some lovely vanilla and honey, as well as a gentle spice.
These notes blend well with Coke, and the influence of the Madeira cask finish gives the drink an extra layer of richness that helps it stand out when compared to basic whiskies. The oak spice helps to give the drink a solid foundation, while allowing the distinctive fruity character to shine through. It's one of the more approachable and refreshing options here and another that is an excellent choice for those looking for a single malt outside of Scotland.
15. Dalwhinnie 15-year
Dalwhinnie 15-year is right on the brink of what I feel is being too good for a mixer, as I think it's one of the best Scotch whiskies full stop. I wanted to include it, as this is just a wonderful combination, even if it's one of the more expensive options. This Dalwhinnie expression has a smooth, honeyed character, and there are delicate flavors here of heather, honey, and orchard fruits. There is also some soft spice and a wisp of smoke to give it depth. What's impressive here is that, even though it's an elegant single malt, these flavors don't get lost when combined with Coke.
Its sweet profile works well with cola, without the combination feeling saccharine. Meanwhile, flavors of apple and pear give it a fresh lift. These flavors help to give the combination depth without feeling overpowering. It results in a whisky and Coke that is smooth, refined, and easy to drink — one where the flavors of both drinks seem to get enhanced rather than any of them being lost.
I feel a touch guilty when enjoying this combination, as Dalwhinnie deserves to be drunk neat. Yet, it's a special combination that showcases how a simple whisky and cola can still feel like a sophisticated drink.