15 No Age Statement Scotches That Prove Age Isn't Everything

Age statements are often given high regard in the world of whisky, generally for good reason. More time in the barrel generally means a more rounded, smoother, and complex spirit. And if you're going to let your product sit in a barrel for a decade or longer, it makes sense to let people know about it. Yet the problem comes when people presume that great whisky can only come from an impressive age statement. The reality is much different, as these Scotch whiskies show.

But that perception is partly based in reality. If the Scotch was only aged of the legal minimum of three years, it's going to be a little rougher and have less character, and you're not going to brag about how long it was aged for. But there's no reason to treat all no age statement (NAS) whiskies with disdain. Rather than to hide the lack of aging, distilleries may avoid an age statement for more flexibility, innovation, or marketing reasons.

I've spent the best part of two decades writing, tasting, and studying whisky, which has meant sampling a wide range of Scotch with and without age statements. While time in the barrel is important, it's clear that you'll be missing out on some great bottles if you only look beyond NAS whisky. The 16 in this list are all unique but share a common theme in showcasing the qualities that can be found without an age statement.