'Easily Drinkable' — The Blended Malt Scotch That's Ideal For Beginners

The world of Scotch can be hard to navigate as a beginner, with so many types and taste profiles to work through. But if you're looking to dive in with something uncomplicated, then there is one blended malt whisky that's great to start out with: Monkey Shoulder.

Launched as a response to the growing cocktail culture of the early 2000s, Monkey Shoulder is an award-winning Scotch whisky brand that creates products specifically for mixing. The ethos of the company is to make Scotch seem fun and unintimidating, and to introduce new drinkers to the celebrated, but often stuffy, spirit. Monkey Shoulder blended Scotch does taste great in something like an old fashioned or frothy whiskey sour, but it's also perfect for novices to try on the rocks.

The original blend is made from three different Scottish Speyside single malts that are incredibly smooth and flavorful. The notes are easy on the nose — think vanilla, honey, and fruity marmalade — while the finish is mildly spiced and almost minty in flavor. The texture is thin but creamy, which is perfect for a cocktail, but there is a bite to it that adds some complexity when drunk straight. Overall, Monkey Shoulder is a mild, balanced, and approachable crowd-pleaser, making it one one of the best bottles of Scotch for beginners.