'Easily Drinkable' — The Blended Malt Scotch That's Ideal For Beginners
The world of Scotch can be hard to navigate as a beginner, with so many types and taste profiles to work through. But if you're looking to dive in with something uncomplicated, then there is one blended malt whisky that's great to start out with: Monkey Shoulder.
Launched as a response to the growing cocktail culture of the early 2000s, Monkey Shoulder is an award-winning Scotch whisky brand that creates products specifically for mixing. The ethos of the company is to make Scotch seem fun and unintimidating, and to introduce new drinkers to the celebrated, but often stuffy, spirit. Monkey Shoulder blended Scotch does taste great in something like an old fashioned or frothy whiskey sour, but it's also perfect for novices to try on the rocks.
The original blend is made from three different Scottish Speyside single malts that are incredibly smooth and flavorful. The notes are easy on the nose — think vanilla, honey, and fruity marmalade — while the finish is mildly spiced and almost minty in flavor. The texture is thin but creamy, which is perfect for a cocktail, but there is a bite to it that adds some complexity when drunk straight. Overall, Monkey Shoulder is a mild, balanced, and approachable crowd-pleaser, making it one one of the best bottles of Scotch for beginners.
Monkey Shoulder is a budget-friendly go-to Scotch
The taste of Monkey Shoulder evokes nostalgia for a lot of drinkers, with one referring to flavors of a Terry's Chocolate Orange, and many return to it when looking for a mild and slightly sweet flavor. Bartenders like using it because of the complementary notes of vanilla, spice, and citrus, and for its versatility. The price helps, too — at the time of writing, it was just $33 for a bottle. Because of all of this, there's a lot of chatter about Monkey Shoulder online.
One Reddit user who bought a bottle after reading about it online, says, "Buttery and pleasant. Good choice for a scotch beginner like myself." Another says, "Monkey Shoulder continues to be one of my favorite blended scotches" and "the journey into the world of scotch perhaps begins with a bottle of Monkey Shoulder." Some prefer more complexity, but many agree that it's a reliable Scotch for the price. One whisky drinker on Reddit calls it their "budget-friendly go to" while someone else says, "Monkey Shoulder is a wonderful and easily drinkable blended whiskey ... I love the way it has this spicy sip and a sweet swallow."
Try Monkey Shoulder straight, with a drop of water, or mix it into a Rob Roy cocktail or a balanced whiskey sour. It also pairs well with ginger or tropical fruit, and it even works in a vodka-free espresso martini. Or keep things classic, after all this blended Scotch was designed with an old fashioned in mind.