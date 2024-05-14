Skip The Vodka And Try Bourbon In Your Next Espresso Martini

The details of a martini have gotten fuzzy since the dawn of the classic cocktail era, and we are here to support pushing the boundaries even further by using bourbon instead of vodka. Originally a mixture of gin and dry vermouth stirred and served in a cocktail coupe, the 'tini craze of the 1980s and '90s pushed gin out of the stirring pitcher and replaced it with vodka. That more neutral spirit blended better with the long list of fruit flavors being added to the drink, which then needed to be shaken, not stirred. Even James Bond and President Obama messed with the classic gin martini by asking for a shaken version, so you could see these modifications as a slow continuum of change.

We are not, repeat, not advocating for anything wild and crazy like shaving Parmesan into your espresso martini — just a simple swap of the sweet and toasty flavor of bourbon to replace that neutral vodka portion. We already know that whiskey and coffee play well together, making this the most natural next step in the evolution of the espresso martini.