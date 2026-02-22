The Glenlivet story started with the founder George Smith distilling whisky in the Livet valley before it was officially licensed in 1824. The whisky had already started gaining a reputation for its quality, and by 1839, the distillery could generate more than 200 gallons per week. There was a great change in the 1850s, when another distillery was built to increase capacity. However, in 1958, the original distillery burned down, and a year later, the second distillery closed. The new, third distillery was built in Minmore, which still stands today.

Smith died in 1871, leaving behind a lasting legacy. The business was then taken over by his youngest son, John Gordon Smith. A landmark moment for the distillery happened in 1884. With pretenders looking to piggyback on the name Glenlivet, the company won the rights to be called The Glenlivet, clearly demonstrating that it's the original distillery. Over the coming decades, The Glenlivet would continue to thrive, especially in the periods following Prohibition and World War II. In 1952, it consolidated with Glen Grant before being taken over by Seagram in 1977.

12-year first appeared in the 1970s, and it's been a mainstay ever since. After Seagram's downfall, The Glenlivet finally came under the ownership of Pernod Ricard and its subsidiary, Chivas Brothers Holdings, in 2001. The brand is still operated by the same company. Despite these changes, The Glenlivet has remained remarkably consistent and a humongous name in the world of whisky.