10 Award-Winning Scotches That Should Be On Your Radar

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Whisky awards can be a tricky thing when it comes to how credible they are. There are dozens of competitions handing out medals, and I'd describe some of them as glorified marketing tools. Others are taken more seriously and are respected by distillers and drinkers alike. Two such competitions are the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) and the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

For this article I've only included Scotches that won the highest gold medal honor in each of these. For the SFWSC, that is Double Gold. For the IWSC, that is Gold. The way these competitions work is that many different whiskies can get awards in the same category. With that in mind, I've picked 10 Scotches across various categories that are still relatively easy to get hold of.

I've spent nearly two decades studying, tasting, and writing about whisky. Along the way, I've learned that awards are the most useful when combined with experience and context. Just because a whisky has won an award, it still may not be perfectly suited to you. That's why, along with stating which awards they've won, I'll also be looking at their tasting notes along with any interesting tidbits of information. The result should be at least a few whiskies that you'll eagerly add to your wish list.