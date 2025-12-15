Chivas Regal 12-Year: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

For anyone unsure whether blended whiskies are worth their time, Chivas Regal 12-year showcases the strengths of these spirits. It's a lovely, smooth whisky that doesn't have the hallmarks associated with bottom-shelf blends. On the nose, you get gentle sweetness. It mostly presents in the form of honey, but vanilla is also present, along with some red apples, pears, and a hint of malt. These notes are fairly muted, but the nose is pleasant enough.

Upon tasting, you'll see it's good enough to be a sipper if you want to enjoy it that way. The extended aging gives it a creamy texture that carries the honey over from the nose to the palate. Along with that, I get some caramel that sits nicely on the palate. There is perhaps some nuttiness and fruit, but they are faint. It's spicier than you may expect, and that continues all the way to the medium finish, with cinnamon being the most pronounced flavor.

It's a very solid whisky, but not one that I would describe as great, especially compared to some other popular whiskies. There is a touch of ethanol, which gives it a little alcohol burn. That being said, I think Chivas Regal 12-year is an excellent choice for those looking for nicer mixers and cocktails, as it's far superior to what you find on the bottom shelf.