Chivas Regal 12-Year: The Ultimate Bottle Guide
Chivas Regal 12-year is a whisky that I've drunk a lot over the years. That's because it's a Scotch that balances both accessibility and craftsmanship, meaning that it'll not break the bank, but it still delivers high quality. It's these qualities that make it a drink for any occasion, and a solid addition to your home bar. While it may not have the rich depth and complexity of a premium single malt, its smooth tasting notes, including an elegant, honeyed sweetness, make it appealing for the beginners and seasoned drinkers alike.
Not only does Chivas Regal 12-year have impressive tasting notes, but it also has a fascinating history. As a seasoned whisky expert, I'll be taking you on a journey through Chivas Regal and everything you need to know about this iconic brand. I have nearly two decades of Scotch and whiskey tasting experience that includes Chivas Regal 12-year and many of its rivals. This has given me a unique insight into its place in the whisky world. Most importantly, you'll soon see whether or not the Chivas Regal 12-year is worthy of your hard-earned money.
History of Chivas Regal 12-year
The history of Chivas Regal is fascinating. The distillery of Strathisla that the brand now operates from began operation in 1786, but it didn't come into the hands of Chivas Brothers until 1950. Before that, James Chivas started working at a grocery store in Aberdeen in 1938. The main focus of the business was always whisky, and this led to it receiving a Royal Warrant in 1843. By 1857, James was joined by his brother John to develop their own business at the emporium, The Chivas Brothers. Due to customer demand, they were determined to create high-quality whisky blends.
By 1886, both brothers had passed away. Following the death of James' oldest son, Alexander, the business fell out of family hands in 1893, but it still maintained the Chivas Brothers name. 1909 was a huge year for the company, as the brand name of Chivas Regal was born with a 25-year-old blended Scotch. Known as the world's first luxury Scotch, its reputation soon turned global, especially among New York's upper class. That was until the Prohibition, when the 25-year disappeared. By the end of the 30s, the brand was back, but this time with its iconic 12-year Scotch, which is still enjoyed today. As for the famous 25-year, it was resurrected in 2007. The brand may have changed hands many times over the years, but it has still stayed true to the Chivas brothers' original vision of creating a premium blend.
What does Chivas Regal 12-year taste like?
For anyone unsure whether blended whiskies are worth their time, Chivas Regal 12-year showcases the strengths of these spirits. It's a lovely, smooth whisky that doesn't have the hallmarks associated with bottom-shelf blends. On the nose, you get gentle sweetness. It mostly presents in the form of honey, but vanilla is also present, along with some red apples, pears, and a hint of malt. These notes are fairly muted, but the nose is pleasant enough.
Upon tasting, you'll see it's good enough to be a sipper if you want to enjoy it that way. The extended aging gives it a creamy texture that carries the honey over from the nose to the palate. Along with that, I get some caramel that sits nicely on the palate. There is perhaps some nuttiness and fruit, but they are faint. It's spicier than you may expect, and that continues all the way to the medium finish, with cinnamon being the most pronounced flavor.
It's a very solid whisky, but not one that I would describe as great, especially compared to some other popular whiskies. There is a touch of ethanol, which gives it a little alcohol burn. That being said, I think Chivas Regal 12-year is an excellent choice for those looking for nicer mixers and cocktails, as it's far superior to what you find on the bottom shelf.
How is Chivas Regal 12-year made?
Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky. That means it is made from a variety of malt and grain whiskies. As with many of these blends, the exact formula isn't known, but the grain whisky is said to be from the Strathclyde distillery. As I previously mentioned, Chivas Regal does have its own distillery at Strathisla, so it's safe to assume this single malt is at the heart of the blend. What we do know is that any whisky used in this blend has to be aged for a minimum of 12 years. If you see an age statement on a bottle, it's not an average or the oldest whisky used; instead, the youngest whisky has to meet that figure, technically meaning there could be whisky in the blend older than 12 years.
Due to the variety, there will always be plenty of different production processes and barrel influences that go into the final product. Blended whisky can get a mixed reputation, mainly because most of the bottom-shelf whiskies that you will see are blended. In contrast, there isn't really such a thing as a bottom-shelf single malt. However, Chivas Regal is a premium blend that uses a higher quality of whisky than many others. Blending is an art form in itself, and it's one that Chivas Regal has long since mastered.
How to drink Chivas Regal 12-year
I see Chivas Regal as the epitome of a versatile whisky. That's because it's equally suited to various drinking styles. Firstly, it's good enough to be enjoyed neat. Even with cheap whisky, I'd always recommend first drinking it this way to sample the tasting notes. When you do, it's best to enjoy it in a tasting glass. This allows you to fully appreciate the aroma and take little sips that reveal the layers of flavor. Adding water or ice can also be a good idea, as this can help to showcase some of its softer notes, such as vanilla and cinnamon.
There comes a point where I feel whisky gets too good to be thrown into a simple mixer. I feel Chivas Regal isn't quite at that level, which is why I often buy it for this very reason. The recommended mixers here are nothing unique, as it will work especially well with ginger ale or cola. As for cocktails, it's a flavorful Scotch but one that isn't especially potent. That makes it work in simple classics such as the 3-ingredient Rob Roy, but it can get lost in more complex drinks. In summary, the best way to drink Chivas Regal 12-year is any way you like.
Is Chivas Regal 12-year expensive?
When it comes to Scotch, the term expensive is always going to be subjective. However, it would be fair to say that Chivas Regal 12-year isn't an expensive whisky, especially when compared to premium bottles. It has an average price of around $35, which places it in that bracket of being comfortably costlier than bottom-shelf bottles but still affordable. This price point is good for those who want a little more luxury from their Scotch without wanting to pay a luxury price tag. This is undoubtedly a part of what makes it so popular worldwide.
I feel the more important question with whisky is whether or not it represents good value for money. I think it does. There is a level of consistency and quality here that you can rely on. The smoothness makes it an excellent option whether you're sharing it with a crowd or on its own. For sipping, I'd more likely turn to a similarly priced single malt, but in a cocktail or mixer, Chivas Regal 12 shines. It's not a whisky I'd ever go out of my way to buy, but if it's on offer, it becomes almost unbeatable in value. If you're expecting a good blended Scotch but don't have expectations of a complex tasting experience, you won't be disappointed with a bottle of Chivas Regal 12-year.
Chivas Regal 12-year vs Chivas Regal 18-year
Whisky age statements aren't everything, but it would be a big surprise if the brand's 18-year-old version wasn't better than the 12-year-old counterpart. There are no surprises here, 18-year-old Chivas is a better whisky, but given that it's around double the price, the question is just how much better it is, and whether it's worth the extra cost? Firstly, the 18-year-old doesn't taste like a fundamentally different whisky. In these situations, I usually find that brands do one of two things. They either create something entirely different with older age statements or introduce a more luxurious version of their younger counterparts. With Chivas Regal, it's the latter.
The 18-year has many of the same tasting notes, but they have a whole new level of depth. For example, the toffee is richer and more layered, which helps to add to that feeling of having a more luxurious tasting experience. There are some differences that are common with extra maturation such as the presence of dark chocolate notes, and while it's not overly oaky, there is a more pronounced barrel influence. Added to this, it also has a fuller and more velvety mouthfeel. If you love the taste of Chivas Regal 12-year, the 18-year is a refined upgrade that won't disappoint.
Chivas Regal 12-year vs Johnnie Walker Black Label
Even though Johnnie Walker prefers to market its whiskies by color instead of age, we know Johnnie Walker Black Label is another 12-year-old Scotch. When you add that to the fact that it's also a highly popular blended whisky at a similar price point, it makes for a great comparison. However, when it comes to picking out individual tasting notes, these two are notably different.
Chivas Regal has an elegance that I'd most closely associate with Speyside whiskies, and it also has relatively high level of sweetness. Johnnie Walker has a bolder tasting profile with an underlying smoky quality, probably due to the fact that the Islay distillery of Caol Ila is used as a part of its blend. This peat smoke sits quietly in the background rather than being overly dominant. It allows other tasting notes to shine, such as a beautifully rich toffee along with dark fruit, some charred oak, and a lovely vanilla. The finish isn't short and is accompanied by warm spice until the end.
Which is better? In terms of overall quality, I'd say they are close. For me, the Black Label is a better sipping whisky due to that extra depth. Chivas Regal has more elegance and excellent versatility, which I prefer when drinking with mixers and lighter cocktails. For more complex cocktails, the depth and smokiness of the Black Label is able to come through better.
Chivas Regal was a favorite of Frank Sinatra
When it comes to Frank Sinatra, it's fair to say that most people are going to associate him with the famous Jack Daniel's. However, it wasn't the only brown spirit he enjoyed. The iconic singer was known for his refined taste, and Sinatra's preferred Scotch was Chivas Regal. This even led to the brand sponsoring one of his tours back in 1990, which was in honor of his 75th birthday.
Many whisky lovers enjoy different drinks for different occasions, and it seems Sinatra was no different. He used to enjoy a decanter of Chivas Regal backstage, and it was allegedly also enjoyed by many of his bandmates. The association was mostly informal, but with so many people interested in what Sinatra drank and ate, it must have helped to build the aura of Chivas Regal in the United States. The word influencer is commonly used these days to describe people on social media, but it's safe to say Frank Sinatra was a legendary influencer long before the term existed.
The company was granted a Royal Warrant
A huge milestone in the early history of the company was receiving a Royal Warrant back in 1843. A Royal Warrant is a document that allows a company that provides goods or services to the Royal Family to use the Royal Arms in its branding. This has historically been a big deal, as it is seen that any brand that is good enough for the Royal Family must be of high quality. This warrant was granted by Queen Victoria, who grew to love the range of luxury whiskies that were being created in Scotland at the time.
Given that the name Chivas Regal wasn't created until 1909, the brand itself hasn't specifically received a Royal Warrant. However, it's clear that it is still proud of this royal heritage. After all, the company decided to add the Regal title to its new creation. The brand even sports the unofficial label of Prince of Whiskies on its bottle. Is this because it still wants people to believe it has an active royal connection? Your guess would be as good as mine in that respect. There are still a few Scotch distilleries that have active Royal Warrants, with the aforementioned Johnnie Walker being one of them.
It's part of the Pernod Ricard family
Despite the impressive history it had before the 20th century, the official start happened in 1909, when Chivas Brothers Holdings was formed. Prohibition and World War II that followed left the company on shaky ground, which ended in it being sold to Seagram Distillers in 1949. Seagram was once the world's biggest drinks business and helped guide Chivas Regal to the stellar reputation it has today. However, late in the 20th century, it all went wrong. An attempted expansion into the entertainment industry hugely backfired, and it led to much of Seagram's assets being broken up. Some of its alcohol brands were sold to Diageo, while others, including Chivas Regal, went to the French company, Pernod Ricard.
Pernod Ricard has an incredible portfolio of over 200 brands. However, instead of letting the name die away, Chivas Brothers is the name of the subsidiary that is responsible for its Scotch whisky brands. Among these brands are some famous names, namely Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, and Aberlour, which makes an excellent 12-year-old whisky. Under Pernod Ricard, the brand continues to be recognized as a great blended Scotch.
Chivas Regal is a global powerhouse
Unlike some Scottish whiskies — such as Buchanan's — that aren't popular in the U.K., Chivas Regal is a familiar name. However, though its international status may suggest it would have a huge presence in the U.K., instead, it's seen as just one of many decent whiskies. This perhaps relates to the 25-year-old label that was first popularized by the American upper class.
Following the Prohibition, the company created the 12-year-old for the American market. After a shaky start, it managed to reestablish its reputation, and in 1960, Chivas Regal boasted 50% of the U.S. luxury Scotch market, and exported to 35 countries. Today, the Chivas Brothers company continues to see strong performance in America, along with a boom in Asia, especially India and Japan. The brand has also seen phenomenal recent growth in Turkey. While the U.K. may not see Chivas Regal as a dominant national whisky, it's clear the brand enjoys international success that many others could only dream of.