Pull-Apart Breakfast Lobster Sliders Recipe

Sliders have a well-established place in the culinary world, and they're often served as appetizers or at potlucks. But have you considered serving sliders for breakfast or brunch? These pull-apart breakfast lobster sliders are positively rich, refined, and decadent. Everyone's favorite high-end crustacean pairs beautifully with familiar breakfast favorites like bacon, cheese, and eggs, and we pile them all onto buttery brioche buns and bake them to melty perfection.

Despite being such an elegant breakfast or brunch option, these lobster sliders are actually quite easy to throw together, especially if you pre-cook the lobster and bacon. They were a big hit for a family breakfast, with both my husband and my five-year-old daughter, but I'd imagine they'd be perfect to serve to a bunch of friends at a brunch party with plenty of mimosas flowing. I love that this recipe provides a different way to enjoy lobster, for a brunch option that's just a little elevated and exciting.

Another great aspect about these breakfast sliders is that they freeze well. If you want to meal-prep the sliders or enjoy leftovers, store them wrapped in foil and sealed in a plastic bag in the freezer for up to a month. A quick zap in the microwave brings the slider back to life, meaning you can enjoy an elevated breakfast in a pinch, no extravagant brunch party necessary.