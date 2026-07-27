Pull-Apart Breakfast Lobster Sliders Recipe
Sliders have a well-established place in the culinary world, and they're often served as appetizers or at potlucks. But have you considered serving sliders for breakfast or brunch? These pull-apart breakfast lobster sliders are positively rich, refined, and decadent. Everyone's favorite high-end crustacean pairs beautifully with familiar breakfast favorites like bacon, cheese, and eggs, and we pile them all onto buttery brioche buns and bake them to melty perfection.
Despite being such an elegant breakfast or brunch option, these lobster sliders are actually quite easy to throw together, especially if you pre-cook the lobster and bacon. They were a big hit for a family breakfast, with both my husband and my five-year-old daughter, but I'd imagine they'd be perfect to serve to a bunch of friends at a brunch party with plenty of mimosas flowing. I love that this recipe provides a different way to enjoy lobster, for a brunch option that's just a little elevated and exciting.
Another great aspect about these breakfast sliders is that they freeze well. If you want to meal-prep the sliders or enjoy leftovers, store them wrapped in foil and sealed in a plastic bag in the freezer for up to a month. A quick zap in the microwave brings the slider back to life, meaning you can enjoy an elevated breakfast in a pinch, no extravagant brunch party necessary.
Gather the ingredients for pull-apart breakfast lobster sliders
This recipe starts with scrambled eggs, for which you'll need eggs, butter, salt, and pepper. You'll add cooked lobster meat directly to the scrambled egg mixture, along with fresh chives once the mixture is off the heat. Next, you'll need brioche buns to serve as the base of the sliders, cooked and crumbled bacon, Gruyère cheese, and baby spinach leaves. You may also want ripe avocado slices for serving.
Step 1: Whisk together eggs, salt, and pepper
In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
Step 2: Heat butter in a skillet
Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Cook the scrambled eggs
Add the eggs and cook, stirring often, until they are very lightly scrambled.
Step 4: Add lobster to the scrambled eggs
Add the lobster and continue cooking until the eggs are soft-scrambled and the lobster is heated through.
Step 5: Stir in the chives
Remove from the heat; stir in the chives.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 7: Place the bottom buns in a baking dish
Place the bottom layer of dinner rolls in a 9x13-inch pan.
Step 8: Top bottom buns with scrambled egg mixture
Top evenly with the scrambled eggs.
Step 9: Sprinkle on the bacon
Sprinkle evenly with the bacon.
Step 10: Top the bacon with Gruyère
Top with Gruyère cheese.
Step 11: Spread spinach leaves across the cheese
Top with spinach.
Step 12: Add the top buns
Add the top rolls, pressing lightly to flatten.
Step 13: Brush melted butter onto buns
Melt the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter and brush it over the tops of the rolls.
Step 14: Sprinkle buns with pepper and chives
Sprinkle with the remaining ⅛ teaspoon pepper and additional chives, if desired.
Step 15: Cover the pan with foil
Cover with foil.
Step 16: Bake the sliders
Bake for 10 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for an additional 6-8 minutes until the tops are browned and the sliders are heated through.
Step 17: Slice to separate the sliders
Use a knife to slice between the sliders to separate.
Step 18: Serve the breakfast lobster sliders
Serve hot, with slices of ripe avocado if desired.
What can I serve with breakfast sliders?
Pull-Apart Breakfast Lobster Sliders Recipe
With lobster, Gruyère, crispy bacon, and baby spinach piled on a buttery brioche roll, our pull-apart breakfast lobster sliders will be the star of your brunch.
Ingredients
- 9 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ + ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 6 ounces cooked lobster meat (about two tails)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, plus additional for garnishing
- 12 brioche dinner buns, sliced in half lengthwise
- 8 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 6 ounces shredded Gruyère cheese
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves
Optional Ingredients
- 1 ripe avocado
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- Add the eggs and cook, stirring often, until they are very lightly scrambled.
- Add the lobster and continue cooking until the eggs are soft-scrambled and the lobster is heated through.
- Remove from the heat; stir in the chives.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Place the bottom layer of dinner rolls in a 9x13-inch pan.
- Top evenly with the scrambled eggs.
- Sprinkle evenly with the bacon.
- Top with Gruyère cheese.
- Top with spinach.
- Add the top rolls, pressing lightly to flatten.
- Melt the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter and brush it over the tops of the rolls.
- Sprinkle with the remaining ⅛ teaspoon pepper and additional chives, if desired.
- Cover with foil.
- Bake for 10 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for an additional 6-8 minutes until the tops are browned and the sliders are heated through.
- Use a knife to slice between the sliders to separate.
- Serve hot, with slices of ripe avocado if desired.
What sides pair well with lobster sliders?
Lobster isn't an everyday breakfast food, so these sliders pair well with sides and drinks that are a little more elevated than your everyday breakfast fare — maybe a latte instead of a cup of plain coffee, or a mimosa instead of a glass of O.J. I will note that since the sliders are fully packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, spinach, and lobster meat, they're pretty satisfying all on their own. Pair a slider or two with a cup of coffee, and you'll feel supremely satisfied.
If you're looking to feed a crowd, then I recommend something like hash browns or breakfast potatoes since potatoes are welcome any time of day. Of course, since these sliders are savory through and through, sweet sides would also provide a nice contrast. A fresh fruit salad would help cut through the richness from the lobster and cheese. If you want to double down with even more richness, then French toast, cinnamon buns, or waffles would all be worthy accompaniments. A light citrusy side salad would add a flair of bright elegance, while mini quiches would feel right at home in an elevated brunch spread. You could also lean into a more tea party theme and serve the sliders with biscuits, scones, and jam.
What are some easy ways to prepare fresh lobster?
Lobster can be a daunting protein to work with, whether it be simply figuring out how to get into the shell or fear of overcooking the meat. Depending on whether you're working with lobster tails, whole lobster, or lobster meat, the quickest way to prepare lobster is by boiling or steaming. I recommend lobster tails for easier cooking, in which case boiling is a great method. Simply add the tails to boiling salted water and cook until they turn bright red and the meat turns opaque, which should take a few minutes (but will vary depending on the size of your tails). You can also boil whole, fresh lobsters, and the safest way to do so is by putting them into the boiling pot tail-side first.
For this recipe, you can also grill, broil, or pan-sear the meat if you've already removed it from the shell. Again, about two tails' worth of meat is ideal, and you'll just want to take care not to overcook the meat, especially since it will cook even more once it's combined with the scrambled eggs and baked in the oven with the sliders. You can also brush up on these expert lobster-grilling tips, which include avoiding over-seasoning the meat and using a thermometer to know when the meat reaches 145 F.