The Best Fast Food App Discounts, According To Hungry Customers
If you're not on the fast food apps, you're doing it wrong. Most let you earn points on purchases and offer pretty great deals if you know where to look, but not all of them are worth the phone space. Some, like Five Guys, don't even have a rewards program or others only offer discounts once in a blue moon. On the other hand, there are the apps that regularly offer freebies, BOGOs, and discounts worth using.
With the rising cost of fast food, finding ways to save and avoiding overpriced fast food chains has become more important than ever. That goes double if you dine out often. We've put together a list of the fast food app discounts are worth taking a few minutes to download and sign up for. If you don't, you're basically leaving money (and free food) on the table. Here's where you'll get the most bang for your buck.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Chick-fil-A
We ranked Chick-fil-A as the best fast food loyalty app. Its Chick-fil-A One rewards program is especially good if you redeem your points for lower-priced menu items instead of holding out for the big entrées. Customers praise the app for regularly sending location-specific free-item offers.
Through the program, you earn 10 points for every dollar spent — and you only need 200 to start redeeming free food. Forget to scan the app? You can submit your receipt afterward to earn points. As you earn more, you'll move from Silver to Red and Signature status for additional perks.
Taco Bell
If you're hitting up Taco Bell, don't sleep on the app discounts. Download the Taco Bell app and sign up for the rewards program to earn points on purchases, redeem rewards, score welcome and birthday freebies, and enjoy exclusive digital offers, including the Build-Your-Own Luxe Cravings Box for about $5.
Customers note that the app offers free $5- or $6-dollar menu items after spending around $20. To earn a free reward, you must first accrue 250 points. "I get enough points every two visits to redeem for a [Cheesy Gordita Crunch]," one Reddit customer boasted.
McDonald's
McDonald's online deals are too good to pass up. When you download the app, you instantly get offers like a free Snack Wrap with a $1 minimum purchase. Members have also reported receiving 40% off Double Cheeseburgers and paying only $1 for a hot or iced coffee.
App reward points can also be redeemed for free food, although some customers seem to think McDonald's points have become less valuable in recent years. Still, it's worth checking the app before ordering to see the rotating offers. After all, it doesn't hurt to see what discounts are available.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is one of the most overlooked chain restaurants if you're craving a good cheeseburger. When you become a FredHead, you'll earn 10 points for every dollar spent. With those points, you can redeem freebies like large fries for 300 points.
Even better, you get a free burger or shake after your first $5 purchase upon signing up! Freddy's also offers FredHeads a free birthday mini sundae or concrete. Be sure to also take advantage of fan-favorite in-app deals like two Steakburger Tacos for $5.
Del Taco
Del Taco has some of the best fast food deals in general, but it gets even better if you sign up for the Del Yeah! Rewards. Just for joining, you receive 20% off your first order. The chain also offers weekly Wednesday Hookups, where members get exclusive app offers every week.
"You get points that you can redeem for free food, you can reuse coupons, and the app usually has pretty good deals," one Reddit user notes. Del Taco offers the best fast food fries too, so don't miss out. Sometimes you'll get free food just because.
Long John Silver's
Join Long John Silver's Seacret Society Rewards for welcome offers, birthday rewards, and more app-exclusive discounts. Four coins are earned for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for "treasure." 125 coins will earn you a free individual side, while 400 results in a free combo meal.
"The app has great weekly specials," noted one happy customer on Reddit, who highlighted the two meals for the price of one deal. Others point to the app's unusually generous BOGO offers as one of its biggest draws. Don't forget to add some extra crumblies to your next order.
Smashburger
Smashburgers' SmashRewards starts you off with $5 off your first $15 purchase just by signing up. After that, you'll earn 10 points for every dollar spent, or even more on Double Point Days. And, of course, there's a free birthday reward involved.
Members rave about app deals like BOGO burgers, Big Dogs, or shrimp rolls. Plus, you'll find limited time offers like free fries with a $1 purchase on National French Fry Day or other app-only bonus points during holidays.
Habit Burger & Grill
In our opinion, The Habit is one of the best American burger chains out there. Thus, it's no wonder that it offers some pretty decent discounts on the mobile app. "They're pretty generous with the deals," noted one Reddit user, which naturally includes a free burger on your birthday.
Unlike most of the other fast food apps listed here, there's no option to earn rewards points with Habit. However, the app still features offers like a $1 Double Char, two-for-one Charburgers, and free burger with the purchase of a regular drink. Join the CharClub today!
Arby's
Overshadowed by other burger chains, Arby's is underrated despite offering some of the best app discounts for those on a budget. Reddit users mention frequent BOGO sandwiches, free sandwiches with a $10 purchase, and $5 off a $25 order. Birthday freebies are also offered through Arby's Rewards.
Other popular deals include $1.99 XL Fries with any $5 purchase and free sides with a Cheesesteak purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — though only for a limited time. While you won't earn points with Arby's Rewards, it's still worth downloading for its exclusive deals.
Wendy's
On Reddit, one user calculated that Wendy's Rewards offers a better overall value than several competing fast food apps, including Burger King and Chick-fil-A. In fact, Wendy's is even considered by some to feature the best discounts, like a daily $2 off a combo, BOGO croissant sandwiches, and $3 Son of Baconator.
Upon signing up, you'll receive 200 bonus rewards points and a free 10-piece chicken nuggets. After that, ordering online, through the app, or scanning your QR in-store will earn you more points. If you forget to scan your receipt, you can always resubmit it later.
Whataburger
If you like Whataburger, these app discounts make it easier to get more of what you love. Folks on Reddit often mention offers like BOGO WhataWings, free medium fries or onion rings with no purchase, or a free entrée with the purchase of a drink and fry. Those are reasons enough to choose it over other chains.
Like most other rewards programs, you earn 10 points per dollar spent. With those points, you can redeem free food from brownies and cinnamon rolls to entire burgers. As Whataburger keeps expanding, there's no better time to download the app.
Sonic
According to Reddit, many fans think Sonic has "the best deals over most other fast food apps." Expect to find $0.50 corn dogs and $1.99 Tender Wraps, among other deals. Value like that is mostly unheard of nowadays.
If you're a regular, you also earn 10 points for every dollar spent and level up reward tiers for extra points and perks. Score other great offers like $7 Big Deal meals, BOGO entrées, and free chicken bites when you spend $3. On top of that, you'll get welcome, birthday, and VIP rewards as well.
Dunkin'
The Dunkin' app regularly features discounts like $2 for a medium hot or iced coffee, $3 Refresher, and 150 bonus points when you order ahead. One of the better app offers we've seen was $3 for a half-dozen donuts with any drink purchase. You may even get a free coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.
You can also accumulate points — 10 points per $1 spent — for freebies like any Li'l Treats item for 150 points. There's no reason not to sign up for Dunkin' Rewards. If you're regularly stopping by for your morning coffee, this app can be a lifesaver.
KFC
The Colonel has several exclusive digital deals that can satisfy your fried chicken craving. Redditors have reported offers like a free chicken sandwich with a minimum $1 purchase. For National Fried Chicken Day, the app also featured limited-time deals like $2.99 Go Buckets.
But that's not all. Other special offers include free food with a minimum $10 purchase or even 50% off an entire order, if you're lucky. When you earn 10 points for every dollar spent, redeeming free food at KFC has never been easier. Well, so long as you have the app.
Burger King
Burger King's Royal Perks rewards program has plenty of app offers, including a free Whopper with purchase (available every three months), BOGO Impossible Whopper, and a free Whopper Jr. with a minimum $1 purchase. Others have seen steep discounts on the Double Cheeseburger combo, which can be stacked with a free fries offer with a qualifying purchase.
Beyond the app deals, you also earn 10 Crowns for every dollar spent, as well as a birthday freebie. You may not be a king, but you can certainly eat like one with these app discounts and freebies.