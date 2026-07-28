The Best Fast Food App Discounts, According To Hungry Customers

If you're not on the fast food apps, you're doing it wrong. Most let you earn points on purchases and offer pretty great deals if you know where to look, but not all of them are worth the phone space. Some, like Five Guys, don't even have a rewards program or others only offer discounts once in a blue moon. On the other hand, there are the apps that regularly offer freebies, BOGOs, and discounts worth using.

With the rising cost of fast food, finding ways to save and avoiding overpriced fast food chains has become more important than ever. That goes double if you dine out often. We've put together a list of the fast food app discounts are worth taking a few minutes to download and sign up for. If you don't, you're basically leaving money (and free food) on the table. Here's where you'll get the most bang for your buck.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.