Not In-N-Out Or Burger King — Stop Overlooking This Chain Restaurant For A Darn Good Cheeseburger
There tend to be two types of fast food burger folks like to pit head-to-head: national giants like Burger King and McDonald's and longtime regional favorites like In-N-Out Burger. However, for my money, the best chain restaurant cheeseburger doesn't come from any of the (current) big names. Over the last decade, what was once an industry dominated by the same big brands has begun to be upended by newcomers known for higher quality burgers breaking out of their home areas. Shake Shack is one, but Culver's and Whataburger have also made big moves. Yet, there is one more fast-growing chain that has slid a bit under the radar but shouldn't stay there: Freddy's.
Its actual proper name is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and I'm shocked that it isn't being hyped as the next great American burger chain. Founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas, the chain has steadily grown to over 500 locations, mostly in the middle of the continental U.S. but also with a growing presence in the South, East Coast, and California as well. Those Kansas and Middle American origins might explain why it's been overlooked, compared to the New York and Texas roots of brands like Shake Shack and Whataburger, two places that often command outsized media attention.
I had never even heard of Freddy's until five years ago when an unexpected move to New Mexico landed me just a few blocks away from one. After falling for the look of the smash burgers I saw being served as I walked by each day, I just had to try it for myself — and all my expectations were surpassed.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers may offer the best fast food cheeseburgers right now
There are a lot of things to love about Freddy's, which we'll get to, but what I like about the burgers there is that they really lean into what makes smash burgers special: the crust. Too many spots trying to jump on the smash burger hype train throw the term around with abandon. They make perfectly good, thin, pressed-down burgers, but get little of those crispy, extra-browned edges that add so much flavor and texture to a great smash burger. Freddy's is just the opposite of that.
Freddy's burgers are ultra-thin, with huge edges of lacy crust hanging out between the buns. The burger is probably 50% crust, and I love it. It's like those Starburst bags that feature all the pink ones. Why not make the best part the whole thing? While you can get a single at Freddy's, like with many smash burger joints, the double comes standard. The chain also offers a few specialty flavors year-round without overwhelming you with options, at least on the burger side of things.
The chain boasts an original with a basic combo of onions, pickles, and mustard, a veggie-heavy California cheeseburger, but my favorite was the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double, which is one of the few genuinely spicy burgers available as a standard offering at a national fast food burger chain. Beside the cheese and roasted jalapeños, the sandwich is topped with Freddy's secret weapon: fry sauce. Well, in this case, a spicy jalapeño fry sauce.
Freddy's compliments its meals with some of the best sides and sauces in fast food
Most fast food burger chains now have their own version of a secret or special sauce — like In-N-Out's spread or McDonald's Big Mac sauce — which is usually thousand island-adjacent. Freddy's Fry Sauce is in this area, but it has a more complex, tangier flavor compared to other chains' sauces, which lean more into the rich-and-creamy mayo side of the recipe. For me, it's a much better compliment to a burger, which is already plenty fatty on its own.
Comments from Freddy's employees on Reddit suggest that beyond a spice packet, the secret ingredient for that fry sauce tang is pickle juice. The classic fry sauce on its own is great, but the jalapeño fry sauce is a top-tier condiment for both burgers and dipping. It may be my favorite sauce in fast food. Of course, Freddy's is worth checking out for the cheeseburgers alone, but its sides are also excellent. The fries are thin, crispy shoestring fries that give McDonald's a run for its money while maintaining their texture better over time.
The chain also offers tater tots, onion rings, and cheese curds if you want to mix it up, all of which benefit from the same excellent frying techniques. Hot dogs and chicken are also featured on the menu, though I can't speak to them since I love the cheeseburgers, I've never strayed. And while I'm not a big shake person (I know), companions of mine thought they were great, and commenters online continuously praise them as being consistently rich and smooth. Freddy's cheeseburgers are excellent, but it's also the total package as a fast food chain restaurant.