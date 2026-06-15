Not In-N-Out Or Burger King — Stop Overlooking This Chain Restaurant For A Darn Good Cheeseburger

There tend to be two types of fast food burger folks like to pit head-to-head: national giants like Burger King and McDonald's and longtime regional favorites like In-N-Out Burger. However, for my money, the best chain restaurant cheeseburger doesn't come from any of the (current) big names. Over the last decade, what was once an industry dominated by the same big brands has begun to be upended by newcomers known for higher quality burgers breaking out of their home areas. Shake Shack is one, but Culver's and Whataburger have also made big moves. Yet, there is one more fast-growing chain that has slid a bit under the radar but shouldn't stay there: Freddy's.

Its actual proper name is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and I'm shocked that it isn't being hyped as the next great American burger chain. Founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas, the chain has steadily grown to over 500 locations, mostly in the middle of the continental U.S. but also with a growing presence in the South, East Coast, and California as well. Those Kansas and Middle American origins might explain why it's been overlooked, compared to the New York and Texas roots of brands like Shake Shack and Whataburger, two places that often command outsized media attention.

I had never even heard of Freddy's until five years ago when an unexpected move to New Mexico landed me just a few blocks away from one. After falling for the look of the smash burgers I saw being served as I walked by each day, I just had to try it for myself — and all my expectations were surpassed.