For The Best Crust On Smash Burgers, Skip The Grease

Smash burgers don't require any particular culinary expertise to put together and can be whipped up on a stovetop without the need to fire up your backyard grill. When cooked on high heat, you don't need much time to cook a perfect smash burger and can be slapping your favorite cheese and toppings onto a hot meat patty in minutes. Consider an easy smash burger recipe a quick one-way ticket to a tasty, comforting meal without much fuss.

Smash burgers offer drool-inducing thin patties that have a bit of a crunch to their crust, and that's part of these burgers' charm. Once you've chosen the best meat for your meal and have seasoned the patty to your heart's content, you can be on your way to laying down the patty on a hot pan. While some recipes may call for dousings of cooking oil, the perfect smash burger doesn't require such a fuss. If you're aiming for a toothy, crispy exterior that gives way to a juicy middle, skip any lashings of oil and set the meat directly into the pan. The raw meat will form that crispy outer crunch that you're after, with no butter or oil required. And, the fat from the burger will replace any need for extra oil, and you'll have the texture that will keep dinner guests reaching for more.