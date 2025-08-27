One Easy Addition Will Elevate Your Fry Sauce To The Next Level

Fry sauce is not a common condiment, but you will see Mayochup by Heinz in grocery stores. The original fry sauce predates Heinz's version, and Utah lays claim to having invented it. It was the mid '50s when two employees at an Arctic Circle burger joint in Provo, Utah claim to have first mixed ketchup and mayonnaise together. Customers kept coming back and asking for it, referring to it as fry sauce. Eventually, it appeared on the menu under that name.

The Arctic Circle fry sauce is the bare-bones version. It's made with just ketchup and mayo, no pickle juice. There's no set-in-stone recipe for fry sauce. Some versions will go two-to-one on mayo to ketchup, others three-to-one or even more. Some may include garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, paprika, horseradish, or Worcestershire sauce for an umami punch.

Experiment with some simple versions at home to see which flavor profile works best for you. When adding pickle juice, around 3 teaspoons per cup of mayo is ideal, but scale as needed. That little splash of pickle brine might be the flavor bomb you didn't know your homemade air fryer french fries were missing.