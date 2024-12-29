The Taco Bell App Feature Every Fast Food Restaurant Should Adopt

Taco Bell is no stranger to foodies customizing menu items, but the fast food chain is now also allowing guests to customize the menu itself from a non-gastronomic angle: budget. Taco Bell released some of the best new fast food items of 2024, and this year, T-Bell also debuted the "name your price tool" on its mobile app.

To use the tool, customers determine how much they want to spend on their meal (in $5 increments ranging from $5 to $25) and the app automatically generates a random combination of menu items that fit within that price range. For example, a $10 meal might include a quesadilla and a three-cheese chicken flatbread melt. Not in the mood for a quesadilla? No worries — just hit the "refresh" button and the app will generate a new shopping cart with a different $10 combination of items.

Alternatively, if a foodie knows that they definitely want a Crunch Wrap supreme or a Mexican pizza, customers can "pin" certain items to their carts and the app will randomly generate other menu items to satisfy the remaining dollar amount. The taxes, tips, and fees are added later. The tool does not include drinks, freezes, combos, boxes, party packs, sauces, or early access items, but these can be added separately.

