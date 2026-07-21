Fast Food Fans Voted — The Best Fries Come From A Chain You'd Probably Never Expect
Fast food lovers rejoice, because USA Today 10Best released the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards — and the 2026 winner for best fries, as determined by fans, comes from a chain you might not expect: Del Taco. Earning the crown in the fry face-off, the chain was selected by the site's editors and an independent panel of french fry enthusiasts before being voted on by readers. It beat out nine other popular chains known for their fast food fries, including In-N-Out Burger, Shake Shack, and McDonald's.
Though this joint is known for its fast, inexpensive, and popular Mexican food items like burritos and quesadillas, diners think its classic crinkle-cut fries are the star of the menu. These thick, crispy, salty fries are available plain or smothered in cheese and chili, carnitas, or carne asada. The rough, textured edges hold sauce and salt perfectly, making each bite flavorful. Because they are so plump, the exterior gets crispy and crunchy while the interior remains soft, fluffy, and hot.
Customers love Del Taco's fries for their quality and portion size. "One thing I love about Del Taco is they don't skimp on the fries, even for a small," noted one Facebook user. On Reddit, another customer added, "I genuinely cannot think of any fast food or restaurant with better fries." In the comments, others agree, with many praising the salt for enhancing each bite. One Redditor added: "100% yes. My favorite fries. And I feel like 9/10 times they're hot and fresh."
Del Taco also won best fast food restaurant
Customers also voted Del Taco as the best fast food chain in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards. It even managed to surpass the king of Mexican fast food, Taco Bell, which came in sixth place. How could this be? Well, customers praise Del Taco for its fresh ingredients, exceptional value, and menu variety compared to Taco Bell — and social media only backs this up.
On Reddit, one user praised Del Taco's chicken tacos, noting that the chain's "food tastes a little more 'real' than Taco Bell." Another customer agreed, adding, "Del Taco is leaps and bounds better than Taco Bell." On a different Reddit thread, another user raved, "Del Taco is the best fast food option out there," going on to highlight the chain's value menu prices, wide range of options, and limited-edition items. The post garnered over 200 comments, with one Redditor adding: "I tried Del Taco; I've never gone back to Taco Bell once."
In addition to best fast food restaurant, and in perhaps the greatest upset of the Readers' Choice Awards, Del Taco was also counted among the best fast food chain breakfasts. However, it placed third after both Biscuitville, the underrated Southern chain serving nostalgic breakfast, and Farmer Boys. Its breakfast menu, which is served during traditional morning hours, includes breakfast burritos and tacos, as well as hash brown sticks, donut bites, and both iced and hot coffee.