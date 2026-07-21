Fast Food Fans Voted — The Best Fries Come From A Chain You'd Probably Never Expect

Fast food lovers rejoice, because USA Today 10Best released the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards — and the 2026 winner for best fries, as determined by fans, comes from a chain you might not expect: Del Taco. Earning the crown in the fry face-off, the chain was selected by the site's editors and an independent panel of french fry enthusiasts before being voted on by readers. It beat out nine other popular chains known for their fast food fries, including In-N-Out Burger, Shake Shack, and McDonald's.

Though this joint is known for its fast, inexpensive, and popular Mexican food items like burritos and quesadillas, diners think its classic crinkle-cut fries are the star of the menu. These thick, crispy, salty fries are available plain or smothered in cheese and chili, carnitas, or carne asada. The rough, textured edges hold sauce and salt perfectly, making each bite flavorful. Because they are so plump, the exterior gets crispy and crunchy while the interior remains soft, fluffy, and hot.

Customers love Del Taco's fries for their quality and portion size. "One thing I love about Del Taco is they don't skimp on the fries, even for a small," noted one Facebook user. On Reddit, another customer added, "I genuinely cannot think of any fast food or restaurant with better fries." In the comments, others agree, with many praising the salt for enhancing each bite. One Redditor added: "100% yes. My favorite fries. And I feel like 9/10 times they're hot and fresh."