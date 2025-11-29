The Underrated Southern Chain Serving Breakfast That'll Remind You Of Grandma's

Many folks hold fond memories of Grandma's cooking, and in the Deep South, that almost always includes homemade biscuits. They're a given for any meal, but especially breakfast — piled high in a basket, draped lightly with flour-sack cloth for warmth. Making southern biscuits is a true art, an instinctual balance of crunchy golden tops, fluffy insides, and side splits for butter. That puts a lot of pressure on a restaurant named Biscuitville.

But that didn't stop an enterprising baker named Maurice Jennings from proudly placing that moniker on his very first Biscuitville restaurant in Danville, Virginia. Since 1966, the entrepreneur had been cultivating a collection of "bread-and-milk" stores in Burlington, North Carolina, then progressing to pizza stores, and eventually veering toward a different kind of dough altogether. In 1975, he gifted the world (or at least the American South) with Biscuitville Fresh Southern, a new place to recapture the glory of grandma's biscuits.

Though underrated compared to biscuit-heavy chains like Popeye's and Cracker Barrel, plenty of devotees flock to the 85 Biscuitville locations across Virginia and the Carolinas. Biscuitville locations are only open until 2 p.m. — and that's just plenty. This is, after all, a breakfast place, with some wiggle room for late-risers and brunch-ers. The food is made fresh, from scratch, throughout the day, and sourced locally whenever possible.