Why Biscuitville Closes At 2PM (And Why It Works)

The biscuit window on its own already sets this North Carolina-based fast food chain apart from competitors that also sling the state's most iconic breakfast, but it is really the mentality that makes it special. When asked the secret to making a good biscuit, Jennings has a simple answer: love. But he has also shares that the customer experience is just as important to the brand's model as the product itself. "How do you make the people who are buying it feel special?" he asks, "That's how you make a good biscuit."

Clearly, Biscuitville's focus on quality food and good customer service has worked. The company was ranked in the number one spot for best fast food breakfast and the number two spot for overall best regional fast food chain by the USA Today 10 Best polls. With perhaps slightly less glamour, you will also find Biscuitville on our list of the best restaurants in North Carolina for biscuits and gravy.

The one downside to Biscuitville is that most of the country doesn't have the opportunity to swing by in the morning for a country ham or fried steak, egg, and cheese biscuit. Again, this can be put down to the brand's focus. Currently, you can only find Biscuitville restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and this is likely because of the emphasis on quality local ingredients. The brand prefers to work with nearby family-owned farms, sourcing its eggs and wheat from North Carolina, and its chicken from just down the road in Georgia. Even in the world of fast food, sometimes less is more, and Biscuitville is a shining example of the success that can be found with that mantra.