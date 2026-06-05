The Overlooked Fast Food Restaurant That Gets Overshadowed By Burger Chains
With so many fast food options these days, some inevitably fall out of the spotlight. Burger giants like In-N-Out, McDonald's, and Burger King overshadow long-time establishments with equally delicious food. In our opinion, one such underrated restaurant is Arby's — home of the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. It's not as popular as it was in the '90s or when Boomers remember Arby's staff hand-trimming its roast beef, but we still think it deserves props.
You don't have to like roast beef to eat at Arby's. The chain's menu is pretty extensive, with options to please almost every palate. Order from a variety of juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches and tenders, ham or turkey melts, brisket bowls, fries, and even Greek gyros. Diehard fans say almost everything on the menu is tasty, contrary to society's general dismissal of the fast-food chain.
"Arby's is the most consistent in that every item on the menu is at least good," said one user on the r/fastfood Reddit thread. Fans appreciate the flavors, menu variety, and memories of Arby's trips gone by. While the Beef 'n Cheddar Sandwich and curly fries are the most ordered and recognized menu items, customers say the chain's burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and mozzarella sticks are just as delicious. "I also don't see much praise for their gyros, which are also fantastic," another Redditor said.
Where does this Arby's hate come from?
If Arby's is still fairly loved, why do so many people simultaneously hate on it? The restaurant was so popular back in the '80s and '90s, but now, it's usually the last place people think to go. A few plausible theories exist here. For one, Arby's was the butt of a joke on an episode of The Simpsons back in 1998, stirring the pot for general dislike.Second, TV host Jon Stewart made fun of the restaurant often on The Daily Show in the 2010s. Both cultural moments seemingly burned into our collective memory, explaining why so many of us dislike Arby's without ever having tried it.
Of course, every fast-food chain has its downsides. At Arby's, customers mention that the food quality varies by location. Some sell juicy, tender roast beef while others are stringy and tough. We also suggest steering clear of the cheese dip — the Arby's sauce that ranked worst in our taste test — and the Deluxe Burger, aka the worst Arby's sandwich on the menu. But beyond that, there's no need for the unsolicited hate.