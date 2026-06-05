The Overlooked Fast Food Restaurant That Gets Overshadowed By Burger Chains

With so many fast food options these days, some inevitably fall out of the spotlight. Burger giants like In-N-Out, McDonald's, and Burger King overshadow long-time establishments with equally delicious food. In our opinion, one such underrated restaurant is Arby's — home of the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. It's not as popular as it was in the '90s or when Boomers remember Arby's staff hand-trimming its roast beef, but we still think it deserves props.

You don't have to like roast beef to eat at Arby's. The chain's menu is pretty extensive, with options to please almost every palate. Order from a variety of juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches and tenders, ham or turkey melts, brisket bowls, fries, and even Greek gyros. Diehard fans say almost everything on the menu is tasty, contrary to society's general dismissal of the fast-food chain.

"Arby's is the most consistent in that every item on the menu is at least good," said one user on the r/fastfood Reddit thread. Fans appreciate the flavors, menu variety, and memories of Arby's trips gone by. While the Beef 'n Cheddar Sandwich and curly fries are the most ordered and recognized menu items, customers say the chain's burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and mozzarella sticks are just as delicious. "I also don't see much praise for their gyros, which are also fantastic," another Redditor said.