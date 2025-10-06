Arby's Worst Sandwich Is So Bad It Should Be Removed From The Menu

Many customers on TikTok complained that the Deluxe Burger was "a little bit of a mess" and "not as structually sound as some other burgers," with many videos demonstrating how the garnishes fall out even before taking the first bite. Burgers are allowed to be messy (and a saucy face is a part of the experience), but the patty featured in Arby's Deluxe Burger also didn't offer the dining experience customers wanted — and they weren't happy about paying for it.

On Reddit, one patron said the burgers "taste like the ballpark pre-cooked patties that are/maybe used to be at the market" and that "the price makes it so much worse." Another Redditor thought the burger's texture was "very dense and puck-like." One disgruntled customer even warned others, "Never get a burger at Arby's ... their burgers supposedly come fully cooked from the factory and they just warm them up." This makes sense, as another points out that Arby's "[doesn't] have grills."

Regardless of how the burgers are cooked, we agree with one Redditor who states, "[Arby's] should stick to roast beef." Arby's various versions of roast beef sandwiches all earned top spots in our rankings. While the unconventional way Arby's prepares its roast beef might make you pause, it's the reason why the meat is so tender, juicy, and flavorful — and why it reigns supreme over items like the Deluxe Burger.