Arby's Worst Sandwich Is So Bad It Should Be Removed From The Menu
While Arby's original menu was limited to roast beef sandwiches, the chain now lives up to its unforgettable slogan: "We have the meats." Arby's lineup of sandwiches features everything from beef to chicken to pork. We tasted and ranked 12 Arby's sandwiches to find the best options based on quality and execution. Of course, there has to be a sandwich that comes in last place, and according to our evaluation, Arby's worst sandwich is the Deluxe Burger.
Burgers are a quintessential fast-food favorite, but Arby's rendition botched the meat (and everything else) so completely that we think it should be removed from the menu. Upon visual inspection, the item had all the components covered, from a buttery brioche bun to fresh crisp veggies to melted cheese and even a zesty sauce. But, a burger is only as good as its beef patty, and that of the Deluxe Burger was virtually inedible. It had a mushy, almost undercooked texture with a gamey, pungent flavor that we could only take one bite of. Unless we're talking about lamb or buffalo burgers, a patty shouldn't taste so gamey. While we were hoping for beefy, umami richness — perhaps with a smoky, crisply charred exterior and a juicy, tender interior — what we got couldn't have been further from our expectations.
Negative customer reviews for Arby's Deluxe Burger
Many customers on TikTok complained that the Deluxe Burger was "a little bit of a mess" and "not as structually sound as some other burgers," with many videos demonstrating how the garnishes fall out even before taking the first bite. Burgers are allowed to be messy (and a saucy face is a part of the experience), but the patty featured in Arby's Deluxe Burger also didn't offer the dining experience customers wanted — and they weren't happy about paying for it.
On Reddit, one patron said the burgers "taste like the ballpark pre-cooked patties that are/maybe used to be at the market" and that "the price makes it so much worse." Another Redditor thought the burger's texture was "very dense and puck-like." One disgruntled customer even warned others, "Never get a burger at Arby's ... their burgers supposedly come fully cooked from the factory and they just warm them up." This makes sense, as another points out that Arby's "[doesn't] have grills."
Regardless of how the burgers are cooked, we agree with one Redditor who states, "[Arby's] should stick to roast beef." Arby's various versions of roast beef sandwiches all earned top spots in our rankings. While the unconventional way Arby's prepares its roast beef might make you pause, it's the reason why the meat is so tender, juicy, and flavorful — and why it reigns supreme over items like the Deluxe Burger.