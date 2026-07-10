The 15 Best New Fast Food Deals Of 2026 (So Far)
"The price of fast food is cheaper than I've seen in the past 20 years," said no one ever! Belts are tight, but bellies are still hungry. And while higher prices aren't completely keeping us from grabbing a quick bite out, they're something consumers are considering more closely. Just because yesterday's price point has sadly passed doesn't mean we don't want today's best value. Luckily, so far this year we've seen many fast food joints stepping up to answer the call of fastidious feasters demanding to be given more bang for their banqueting buck!
Some restaurants, like Subway, have value menus going up despite having historically shied away from them. Some old-timers are throwing up new value menus in place of the old ones. And thankfully, there are still places bringing back old favorites for another glorious run of dealiciousness. It seems no matter where you look, deals are starting to pop up everywhere, which leaves us to wonder if right now may just be the best time to hit the drive-through? When it comes to these 15 deals, that answer is a resounding "Yes!" But we will leave you to be the judge of which deal you think is the best one.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
McDonald's under $3 menu and $4 breakfast meal
This year, McDonald's launched what it is calling a new era of value with an under $3 menu and a $4 breakfast meal. The under $3 menu includes classic McDonald's offerings like the sausage McMuffin, sausage breakfast burrito, four-piece nuggets, small fries, the McChicken sandwich, and more. The $4 breakfast meal consists of hash browns, a small McCafe coffee, and the choice of a sausage biscuit or sausage McMuffin. But don't worry; the $5 and $6 lunch and dinner value meals are also still available.
Wendy's $4, $6, and $8 Biggie deals
Wendy's introduced its original Biggie Bag back in 2019, and it was a biggie hit! That might be why the company, which is struggling in 2026, is now offering even more biggie deals — two for $4 Biggie Bites, four for $6 Biggie Bag, and an $8 Biggie Bundle, which includes two sandwiches, a junior fry, and a small drink. The $6 Biggie Bag looks the same as it always has, with your choice of chicken sandwich, double stack, junior cheeseburger, or junior bacon cheeseburger with four nuggets, a small drink, and a junior fry.
Jack in the Box $5 Munch Better Meal
Jack in the Box has introduced the $5 Munch Better Meal, a new value meal that lets customers choose between a junior chicken sandwich or Jr. Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, alongside a small French fry and a small drink. And fans seem pleased! Sandwiches and sides can be changed and customized for a variety of upcharges that look pretty reasonable. Sub a Double Jr. Jumbo Jack cheeseburger or Really Big Chicken Sandwich for only $1.50 more. Seasoned fries instead of regular are mere pocket change. This may be just what Jack in the Box needs for a breakthrough comeback.
Hardee's 2 for $5 mix and match breakfast
One of USA Today's 10 Best nominees for fast food breakfasts, Hardee's has a fan-favorite breakfast that is hard to beat. And now with its melt-in-the-mouth, made-from-scratch biscuits as part of a two for $5 breakfast lineup, it's going to be even harder for the competition. Customers can now mix and match their choice of any two smoked sausage biscuits, sausage and egg biscuits, biscuits and gravy, or cinnamon rolls for only $5. Time to wake up and smell the savings before they stop serving breakfast.
Del Taco's $1 menu and $6.99 and $8.99 value bundles
Not to be outdone, Del Taco stepped up to the savings plate this year with a new value menu that consists of 11 items from $1 to $2.29, including the fan-favorite value bean and cheese burrito. Plus, two new value bundles have been added. For $8.99, diners can grab the Get a Lot Pack, which comes loaded with two snack tacos, two grilled chicken snackers, two value bean and cheese burritos, and a 16-ounce drink. Additionally, there is a $6.99 digital-exclusive Fresh Deal, with a value bean & cheese burrito, grilled chicken snacker, chicken cheddar roller, crispy chicken taco, and a 16-ounce drink.
Popeyes $6 Big Box
Popeye's $6 big box is back, and one Reddit fan has already deemed it "the best value in fast food right now." But how can you argue with two pieces of chicken or three tenders, your choice of two sides, and a mouthwatering, buttery biscuit (the best biscuits out of all chain restaurants) for only $6? And some customers can get even more if their Popeye's location is one that is also bringing back the $20 family meal deals — 11 tenders or nine pieces of chicken, a large side, and four biscuits.
Sonic's $7 Big Deal Meal
Sonic recently launched its $7 Big Deal Meal, which comes equipped to satisfy with a cheeseburger, a small order of chicken bites, a medium drink, and a medium order of fries or tots for one small price. In addition, other tasty deals can be found on the $1.99 menu, which has recently been updated to include the junior bacon cheeseburger, a cup of vanilla soft serve, a small root beer float, and the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap.
Arby's $7.99 Meat and 3
Arby's has the meats, and now you can get them along with three treats for only $7.99 in the company's Meat and 3 meal. The deal lets customers choose between a ham and Swiss sandwich and a chicken sandwich, and then rounds out the meal with a small fry, a couple of mozzarella sticks, a peach cobbler roll, and a small drink to wash it all down. It's a very specific lineup, but for Arby's fans, it's a great deal.
Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day giveaways
Chick-fil-A is better known for its events and promos rather than traditional deals. For instance, from February 17 through February 28 of this year, Chick-fil-A celebrated the National Chicken Biscuit Giveaway, where they did just that, giving every new and existing Chick-fil-A One member a free chicken biscuit. And it won't be long until Cow Appreciation Day (July 14), when in-store customers dressed as cows will be given a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner, depending on the time of visit. So, keep an eye on the app for similar promos.
Captain D's $5.99 meal deals
Captain D's fans are in for a treat with three different $5.99 meal deals to pick from. Of course, the deal with two-piece fish, a choice of side, and two hushpuppies is one option. But real fans of the D's will tell you not to overlook the fried chicken! Luckily, the other two meals fit the bill, with one serving up a piece of fish beside two chicken tenders. The other is a sampler that comes with a piece of fish, three shrimp, and a chicken tender. Plus, those both also include a side and two hush puppies.
KFC $5 tender meal deals
Hitching a ride with the return of the fried pickles is a new five for $5 tenders deal from Kentucky Fried Chicken (sorry, KFC since 1991) and a couple of other limited-time offers you might want to check out. But all the deals are going to be digital, so you'll need the app to get them. You'll see the five for $5 tenders there, alongside a $5 chicken variety box with two pieces of chicken, five nuggets, a drink, and dipping sauce. In addition, the company has created two different digital-exclusive pickle-pairing snack boxes.
Habit Burger & Grill $5 Gotta Habit wraps
Instead of slinging slider sales, Habit Burger is serving up a deep discount on some flavor-filled Gotta Habit chicken wraps. For $5, customers can choose between the avocado ranch chicken (made with fresh avocado and homemade ranch), chicken Caesar (which includes everything, even the croutons), and BBQ chicken (with crispy onions, corn and black bean salsa, barbecue sauce, and garlic aioli) options. Throw in some sweet potato or regular fries and a drink to make it a meal for only $10.
Krystal's Krystalpalooza daily deals
Beat the heat this summer with Krystalpalooza, running through August 16 and featuring different deals each day of the week. On Mondays between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., sliders are only 50 cents, while on Wednesdays, combos are buy-one-get-one-free. New seasonal (and limited) sips to sample include the Bomb Pop Icee and the Strawberry Shortcake Krush'd Soda. Krush'd is Krystal's form of a dirty soda, a drink fad popping up in chains across the U.S. You can find these daily deals, as well as instant-win game tickets for Club Krystal members, on the app.
Panera Bread's $4.99 mix and match menu
For the first time ever, Panera Bread now has a value menu! Consisting of 10 classic Panera offerings, customers can mix and match up to 10 items at $4.99 each. The options span three different salads (including the Ranch Parm BLT and Caesar), three cups of soup (including creamy tomato and chicken noodle), and four half sandwiches (including fan favorites Bacon Turkey Bravo and chicken salad). Not to worry for fans of the You Pick Two; it still exists as it always has across the menu.
Whataburger Whatadeal menu
Whataburger is also getting in on the deals with new Whatadeal menu items. Starting at $3, Whatafans can get the Big Ranch Wrap. For $4, snatch up a five-piece order of Whatachick'n bites. And for $5, you can get the bacon and cheese Whataburger Jr. For around $2.50, it's easy to make any of these items into a meal by adding small fries and a small drink. Also, in case you didn't know, you can get a free Whataburger just for downloading the app.