The 15 Best New Fast Food Deals Of 2026 (So Far)

"The price of fast food is cheaper than I've seen in the past 20 years," said no one ever! Belts are tight, but bellies are still hungry. And while higher prices aren't completely keeping us from grabbing a quick bite out, they're something consumers are considering more closely. Just because yesterday's price point has sadly passed doesn't mean we don't want today's best value. Luckily, so far this year we've seen many fast food joints stepping up to answer the call of fastidious feasters demanding to be given more bang for their banqueting buck!

Some restaurants, like Subway, have value menus going up despite having historically shied away from them. Some old-timers are throwing up new value menus in place of the old ones. And thankfully, there are still places bringing back old favorites for another glorious run of dealiciousness. It seems no matter where you look, deals are starting to pop up everywhere, which leaves us to wonder if right now may just be the best time to hit the drive-through? When it comes to these 15 deals, that answer is a resounding "Yes!" But we will leave you to be the judge of which deal you think is the best one.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.