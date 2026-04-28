Subway Launches Its First Value Menu, But $5 Doesn't Go As Far As It Used To
As hard as it might be to believe, Subway has never had a value menu in its restaurants. There have certainly been plenty of deals through the years, but the concept of a fast-food-style value menu has never before been deployed. Today, however, that changes, with new items and new discounts rolling out across Subway restaurants.
What you will find on Subway's value menu is a collection of 11 six-inch sandwiches and four of what the brand calls "Protein Pockets," which are tortilla wraps boasting upwards of 20 grams of protein in each — all for under $5. On the day-to-day side, customers will be able to choose from classic Subway sandwiches like a BLT or Cold Cut Combo — with ham, salami, and turkey-based bologna — and two new sandwiches, the Spicy Pepperoni and Ham and Salami. The selection of four wraps is already on the menu, consisting of the Baja Chicken, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken, Italian Trio, and Turkey & Ham. Each day of the week also has a particular six-inch sandwich on special for $4.99, with mostly alliterative names like Meatball Monday for the Meatball Marinara sandwich and Tuna Tuesday for the Classic Tuna sandwich.
The Protein Pockets and daily sandwich special were announced in a press release back in January, with the four new sandwiches being the only real addition here. More importantly, though, whatever deals Subway offers now will always be in the shadow of the one promotion that changed everything for the brand.
The $5 Footlong is a deal that won't be forgotten
The first $5 Footlongs were slung by a single franchisee, a man by the name of Stuart Frankel, all the way back in 2003. The deal was successful and started spreading to some other stores, but it wasn't until March of 2008 that it became a chain-wide promotion. From there, though, it was off to the races. The promotion was originally intended as temporary, but the effect it had on the business was unexpectedly profound. After its launch, the $5 Footlong deal was bringing in around $4 billion a year for Subway, which, for comparison, is about 33% more than Domino's was doing on all U.S. sales at the time. Of course, the reason that it was so successful is that it was a remarkably good deal, and for the franchise owners, that meant cutting their margins down razor-thin. Eventually, in 2012, the $5 Footlong was phased out.
After a hit of success like that, though, Subway couldn't let go of the deal. The chain tried to bring it back in 2017, but franchisees were not happy with the return, as prices of things like food, rent, and labor had all increased considerably over that time. What had been tight margins before were now actual losses on the sales of some sandwiches. In 2018, the deal was again phased out, though Subway gave it one more go in 2020, this time as two foot-long sandwiches for $10. It was a disaster, with the company canceling the deal two weeks into a planned 11-week promotional period.
High prices for food are not a problem unique to Subway
These days, there is just no way that Subway could offer that same deal. The math simply doesn't add up anymore, and hasn't for some time. The trouble is, the idea of buying a foot-long sandwich for $5 really sticks in our minds. It is an incredibly easy set of values for us to remember, so when we look at current prices it is easy to compare them and think that Subway sandwiches cost way too much. For example, hearing that the brand's new value menu features six-inch sandwiches for $4.99, the mind immediately jumps to what feels like not so long ago, when you could buy twice the sandwich for that price. The $5 Footlong deal was a remarkable success, but the memory has been choking the brand for years, with Subway closing close to 8,000 stores since 2015.
It is important to remember, however, that other restaurants are also raising their prices. The fast food dollar menu is extinct now, another hallmark of that era. And when we look at things like the price of McDonald's Big Arch burger, there are places in the country where that sandwich alone costs as much as $12.99. Compared to that, $5 for a customizable six-inch sandwich or wrap is still a very good deal.