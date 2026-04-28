Subway Launches Its First Value Menu, But $5 Doesn't Go As Far As It Used To

As hard as it might be to believe, Subway has never had a value menu in its restaurants. There have certainly been plenty of deals through the years, but the concept of a fast-food-style value menu has never before been deployed. Today, however, that changes, with new items and new discounts rolling out across Subway restaurants.

What you will find on Subway's value menu is a collection of 11 six-inch sandwiches and four of what the brand calls "Protein Pockets," which are tortilla wraps boasting upwards of 20 grams of protein in each — all for under $5. On the day-to-day side, customers will be able to choose from classic Subway sandwiches like a BLT or Cold Cut Combo — with ham, salami, and turkey-based bologna — and two new sandwiches, the Spicy Pepperoni and Ham and Salami. The selection of four wraps is already on the menu, consisting of the Baja Chicken, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken, Italian Trio, and Turkey & Ham. Each day of the week also has a particular six-inch sandwich on special for $4.99, with mostly alliterative names like Meatball Monday for the Meatball Marinara sandwich and Tuna Tuesday for the Classic Tuna sandwich.

The Protein Pockets and daily sandwich special were announced in a press release back in January, with the four new sandwiches being the only real addition here. More importantly, though, whatever deals Subway offers now will always be in the shadow of the one promotion that changed everything for the brand.