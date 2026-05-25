Why Wendy's Is Struggling In 2026

Home to not only the iconic square hamburger patties meant to hang out of the bun, but also such novelties as the Baconator burger, Wendy's has long held a position as one of the top fast food burger chains. Since it first dethroned Burger King in 2012, in fact, Wendy's has occupied the number two position by sales on and off, at times trailing behind the fast food goliath that is McDonald's. Recent times, however, have not been kind to Dave Thomas's Ohio-based burger chain.

In the final quarter of 2025, The Wendy's Company reports that same-store sales dipped a whopping 11.3% in the U.S., capping off a year that saw an overall reduction in sales of 5.6% in the U.S. and 3.5% globally. Right alongside these negative financials, Wendy's stock price took a battering over the same period. Shares were valued at over $16 at the beginning of 2025, but by the start of 2026 they had lost about half of their value, dropping down to just over $8. Evidence of the company's financial struggles extend beyond stock tickers and earnings reports, however, manifesting in ways that affect both consumers and employees.

Wendy's recently announced that it had closed 200 locations across the country, with another 300 Wendy's restaurants facing potential closure in the near term as well. Times have been tough on the home of the Frosty, but what exactly has been the source of the chain's woes? Unfortunately for Wendy's, there is not just one problem, but a series of complicated compounding issues troubling the business from within and without.