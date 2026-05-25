Why Wendy's Is Struggling In 2026
Home to not only the iconic square hamburger patties meant to hang out of the bun, but also such novelties as the Baconator burger, Wendy's has long held a position as one of the top fast food burger chains. Since it first dethroned Burger King in 2012, in fact, Wendy's has occupied the number two position by sales on and off, at times trailing behind the fast food goliath that is McDonald's. Recent times, however, have not been kind to Dave Thomas's Ohio-based burger chain.
In the final quarter of 2025, The Wendy's Company reports that same-store sales dipped a whopping 11.3% in the U.S., capping off a year that saw an overall reduction in sales of 5.6% in the U.S. and 3.5% globally. Right alongside these negative financials, Wendy's stock price took a battering over the same period. Shares were valued at over $16 at the beginning of 2025, but by the start of 2026 they had lost about half of their value, dropping down to just over $8. Evidence of the company's financial struggles extend beyond stock tickers and earnings reports, however, manifesting in ways that affect both consumers and employees.
Wendy's recently announced that it had closed 200 locations across the country, with another 300 Wendy's restaurants facing potential closure in the near term as well. Times have been tough on the home of the Frosty, but what exactly has been the source of the chain's woes? Unfortunately for Wendy's, there is not just one problem, but a series of complicated compounding issues troubling the business from within and without.
Lower same-store sales are impacting Wendy's earnings
The primary culprit in this earnings disaster appears to be Wendy's sharp decline in same-store sales, a problem that the chain puts down to increasing price sensitivity of consumers facing the realities of a difficult financial time. While inflation has certainly stretched budgets across the board, it may not be quite the explanation that Wendy's is looking for.
The final quarter of 2025 was the worst for Wendy's in 20 years, with the drop in sales eclipsing even the turmoil that arrived with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while Wendy's faced this extreme drop in sales, the same was not true for all its competitors. In fact, those other fast food burger chains with which Wendy's has traded blows over the years, namely Burger King and McDonald's, each posted a small growth in sales over the same period.
So, while consumers are paying more mind to their expenses in these lean times, the issue appears to have more to do with Wendy's specifically rather than the industry at large. The rapid rise of fast food prices have been a major concern of diners for years, and data suggests Wendy's had some of the largest price hikes. With consumers of all stripes tightening their belts, Wendy's has been labeled as an overpriced burger chain by would-be customers, leading these folks to take their purchases to competitors instead.
Increased costs are straining Wendy's budgets
The argument coming from the Wendy's side, of course, is that it too is a victim of the runaway inflation of the moment. These increased prices are an unavoidable consequence of that same issue plaguing the consumer that the chain wishes to serve. Rising beef prices have been cited as an issue facing Wendy's, with the combination of slipping sales and climbing costs squeezing its finances.
For customers, however, the appearance has been a steep increase in prices seemingly regardless of what was happening in the financial world at large. While inflation has certainly been on the mind of consumers, the rate at which fast food prices have increased over recent years has vastly outstripped the rate of inflation. According to Crews Bank & Trust, prices at Wendy's have increased by about 55% since 2014, a staggering 24% more than the actual inflation of 31% over that period. Costs have risen, but Wendy's may have been too focused on growing margins and paying dividends over ensuring value in its menu items.
This brings us to the issue of "shrinkflation," another concern across the fast food industry and processed foods as a whole. According to customers, Wendy's chicken nuggets are shrinking, though not in price. Similarly, diners have reported that the burgers are significantly smaller than they used to be. Shrinking the product while maintaining a premium price tag may be an effective short-term method to address cost concerns, but it's also a surefire way to lose return customers, as evidenced in the chain's financial reports.
Turnover in Wendy's top positions
The issues facing Wendy's have not been helped by a string of surprising choices for the company's top positions. In January 2024, Kirk Tanner was named CEO amid a slow period for Wendy's. This was an unusual turn for the company given that Tanner's experience came from over 30 years at PepsiCo, a vastly different business. The raised eyebrows across the business world turned out to be warranted, as things did not pan out well.
Shortly after taking the position, Tanner mentioned on an earnings call that Wendy's would begin testing dynamic pricing to adjust the cost of items on digital menu boards according to time of day and how busy the restaurant was. This was met with immediate uproar from consumers, leading to the burger chain issuing statements that it would not implement so-called "surge pricing." In another statement, Wendy's explained that the dynamic pricing would be used to offer discounts at slower times of day, but consumers remain unconvinced.
After less than two years on the job, Tanner moved on to Hershey's, with the Wendy's CEO position being picked up in an interim capacity by the at-the-time CFO, Ken Cook, who had only held his position at Wendy's for eight months (after his 20 years of service at UPS). This issue may finally be resolved, however, as Robert Wright was named as Wendy's CEO on May 21, 2026. Wright had previously been President and CEO of the fast-casual chain Potbelly, with previous experience in senior leadership positions for Domino's and Charleys Philly Steaks, as well as Wendy's itself.
Wendy's is shifting focus to global markets
While Wendy's has struggled at home, that has not been the case internationally. Wendy's 2025 financial reports revealed a systemwide sales decrease in the U.S., as well as a 3.5% decrease overall for the company. However, its international sales increased by 8.1% in that same period. In the fourth quarter, same-store sales abroad dropped by 2%, but that is still a significantly better performance than the 11.3% drop that occurred at U.S. Wendy's locations.
Wendy's currently operates restaurants in upwards of 30 countries and is on the brink of a massive expansion into the global market. Over the next decade, Wendy's plans to add 1,000 restaurants in China to its roster. While this plan could be seen as an exciting step forward for the company, it is also potentially indicative of a division of resources and overall distraction from the falling numbers in the company's home market.
If the international market continues to outperform relative to domestic Wendy's restaurants, those 1,000 new stores could be a real asset to the company. The trouble, of course, is that they don't yet exist, and the plan won't be implemented in its entirety for a decade. In the meantime, the 5,700 or so Wendy's locations in the U.S. need to be the primary focus, as these are what will keep the company afloat while these international expansion plans come to fruition.
Wendy's responses to this extended sales slump
Despite the string of poor financial reports for Wendy's, the future may not be all bad. The company is beginning to make some changes that seem to be starting to move things in a positive direction. In October 2025, Wendy's announced its "Project Fresh" plan intended to revitalize the brand while also optimizing internal systems and reallocating capital. The consulting company of the former CEO of Taco Bell and Yum! Brands, Greg Creed, was brought on board to facilitate the transformation of Wendy's marketing. Notably, however, the only mentions of customer experience in the plan are in reference to the hospitality experience. Thus far, there is no mention of overall value aside from maximizing profits and dividends for shareholders.
In January 2026, however, Wendy's did introduce a variety of "Biggie" deals, harkening back to the four-for-four of fast food history — albeit now with smaller servings and larger price tags. These deals found Wendy's a spot on lists of the most affordable fast food chains of 2026, leading to a slight improvement in its 2026 Q1 earnings report. The overall same-store sales numbers only showed a loss of 6.8%, a few points better than the 10.1% loss of the previous quarter. It may not seem like much, but this improvement gave a nice bump to Wendy's stock price, lifting it from a low of $6.54 per share on May 4 to a high of $8.19 on May 13, five days after the report's release.