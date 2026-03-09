The Wendy's Item That's Fallen Victim To Shrinkflation, According To Customers

Many fast food fans miss the old Wendy's. Not just because the fries used to be more flavorful, but because it used to leave them feeling full according to an onslaught of social media posts accusing Wendy's of shrinkflation. "Shrinkflation" refers to a reduction in the value per unit of an item as companies make smaller products while keeping the retail price the same. If you've found yourself thinking, "Doesn't this burger, chocolate bar, or bagel seem smaller than it used to be?" It's probably shrinkflation. While it's typically a tactic that relies on stealth, Wendy's customers are noticing that something is (very) off, particularly with the chicken nuggets.

A Reddit thread shares a photo of notably tiny nuggets in a Wendy's branded paper cup, with the caption, "Nuggets are way smaller than they were a few years ago." Frustrated commenters agree, writing, "Shrinkflation on top of inflation, the ol double whammy," and "Yeah, they're small and dry now. Sucks because they were some of my favorite fast food nuggets before, now I don't even want them."

Elsewhere online, a Facebook post shares a similarly disappointing photo of teeny-tiny Wendy's chicken nuggets, writing, "This is the size of a chicken nugget from Wendy's in 2025. They are HALF the size and the same price if not more." Comments echo, "Just ordered some and they are ridiculously small," and "It's unbelievable how much they've shrunk these chicken nuggets."