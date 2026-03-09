The Wendy's Item That's Fallen Victim To Shrinkflation, According To Customers
Many fast food fans miss the old Wendy's. Not just because the fries used to be more flavorful, but because it used to leave them feeling full according to an onslaught of social media posts accusing Wendy's of shrinkflation. "Shrinkflation" refers to a reduction in the value per unit of an item as companies make smaller products while keeping the retail price the same. If you've found yourself thinking, "Doesn't this burger, chocolate bar, or bagel seem smaller than it used to be?" It's probably shrinkflation. While it's typically a tactic that relies on stealth, Wendy's customers are noticing that something is (very) off, particularly with the chicken nuggets.
A Reddit thread shares a photo of notably tiny nuggets in a Wendy's branded paper cup, with the caption, "Nuggets are way smaller than they were a few years ago." Frustrated commenters agree, writing, "Shrinkflation on top of inflation, the ol double whammy," and "Yeah, they're small and dry now. Sucks because they were some of my favorite fast food nuggets before, now I don't even want them."
Elsewhere online, a Facebook post shares a similarly disappointing photo of teeny-tiny Wendy's chicken nuggets, writing, "This is the size of a chicken nugget from Wendy's in 2025. They are HALF the size and the same price if not more." Comments echo, "Just ordered some and they are ridiculously small," and "It's unbelievable how much they've shrunk these chicken nuggets."
Other items may also be victim to shrinkflation
It isn't just Wendy's nuggets that are shrinking. Another Reddit thread shows a miniature Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, asking, "[W]hen did the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers become like, for like literal juniors, for like little tiny babies. How many bites is that for you? Probably two." Commenters add, "Is that a slider?! Wtf," and "I went yesterday and got a Dave's double which used to be huge and I noticed even that is smaller." Some are even swearing off the chain altogether: "Yeah this one hurt me. I went to Wendy's for my last time and experienced this burger travesty [...] Wendy who? She dead to me." In 2024, some customers boycotted Wendy's after the chain silently changed its coffee cup sizes to cups previously reserved for kid's meals.
This backlash related to seemingly persistent size issues could be harming the chain's reputation and business. Last November, Wendy's announced plans to close hundreds of underperforming restaurants across the U.S. Not only is this a blow to inflation-weary customers' bottom lines, the broader economic implications of increasingly smaller portion sizes are particularly harmful in areas that rely on fast-food for affordable meal access. In December, local New York news outlet Shore News Network reported, "In New York City, where affordability is already stretched thin, smaller servings may alienate the very customers who rely on quick, inexpensive meals. Locations in East Harlem and Washington Heights remain busy, but locals report feeling shortchanged."