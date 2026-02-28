Wendy's Fries Used To Be Made In A More Flavorful Way

The heart of nostalgia is usually some version of an idealized, but nonexistent past. But if you remember that Wendy's fries used to taste better, it's not merely sentimental embellishment. For a long stretch of fast food history, restaurants filled their fryer oils with beef tallow, a rich, delicious animal byproduct that gave their fries that certain something. When Wendy's first opened in 1969, the fryers were filled with 100% vegetable oil. However, the brand pivoted to a signature beef tallow and vegetable oil blend in the mid '70s — for many, these are the fries they remember.

By 1990, as a response to consumer health concerns, Wendy's and other chains like McDonald's and Burger King announced that they would stop using beef tallow, instead returning to 100% vegetable oil. The shift reflected a broader moment when fast food chains aimed to appear more nutrition-conscious, with advocates and health officials praising changes that reduced saturated fat (despite fries being, inherently, potatoes, oil, and salt). Health was the "optics" explanation, but vegetable oils were also abundant, scalable, and competitively priced. Public health advocates applauding the cost-effective oil replacement was just PR gravy.

So, Wendy's pivoted to 100% corn oil, although a company spokesperson at the time described the difficulties in replicating the qualities customers associate with a good fry — golden, hot, crispy — since beef tallow, in addition to tasting good, absorbs so well into the potato. In other words, the industry knew it was trading something away, and it spent time trying to approximate the taste of tallow.