How Wendy's Changed Its Fries For A Better Bite (More Than Once)

You can't deny the popularity of french fries. DoorDash reported in 2023 that, over the prior decade, french fries were the most requested item on its platform, with over 600 million orders delivered. That's despite warnings that fries are one of the worst things to get delivered.

Wendy's launched its first revamp of its fries in 2010 after complaints about its original recipe, which it had been using since 1969, being too soggy. This change focused on improving the taste by using skin-on potatoes and switching to sea salt, which was meant to live up to the hype of "real" products with high-quality ingredients and taste. Early reviews of the new recipe were positive, and diners seemed to enjoy it. But Wendy's felt like it could do better, which helped pave the way for another change in 2021. At that time, the chain delved deep into science to create a fry with the perfect shape and crispiness to stand up to changes in the way people were enjoying fast food.