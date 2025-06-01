How Wendy's Changed Its Fries For A Better Bite (More Than Once)
You can't deny the popularity of french fries. DoorDash reported in 2023 that, over the prior decade, french fries were the most requested item on its platform, with over 600 million orders delivered. That's despite warnings that fries are one of the worst things to get delivered.
Wendy's launched its first revamp of its fries in 2010 after complaints about its original recipe, which it had been using since 1969, being too soggy. This change focused on improving the taste by using skin-on potatoes and switching to sea salt, which was meant to live up to the hype of "real" products with high-quality ingredients and taste. Early reviews of the new recipe were positive, and diners seemed to enjoy it. But Wendy's felt like it could do better, which helped pave the way for another change in 2021. At that time, the chain delved deep into science to create a fry with the perfect shape and crispiness to stand up to changes in the way people were enjoying fast food.
Wendy's fries have adapted with the times
While the 2010 revamp was fairly simple, the changes Wendy's made to its recipe in 2021 were more complex. The new recipe focused on keeping the fries hot and crispy for longer, specifically for at least half an hour after they were cooked. The reason? More customers were using the drive-thru because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they needed to stay hot until people got home. Wendy's tried about 20 different versions before settling on a winner.
The latest fries are designed with a specific shape that is not quite a square, and also a thin layer of batter to boost the crunch factor. They are also double-fried, with the first low-temperature fry ensuring a soft and fluffy potato inside and the second high-temperature fry increasing the crunch outside. During a press conference (via Nation's Restaurant News), a spokesperson explained how "one side is built with a thicker side, and it's built for heat retention, while the other side is thinner and that's really to enhance crispiness." As for the sea salt, Wendy's is one chain that still uses this seasoning.
The reaction to the 2021 redesign was overwhelmingly positive. And when we ranked 25 fast food fries, Wendy's took the crown.