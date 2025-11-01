The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Super-Crispy Fried Oysters

When chef David Standridge started frying oysters in beef tallow, he expected some pushback. "We use all beef tallow, which is somewhat controversial to some people — the pescatarians don't like it, but it does make it way crispier. And it's a better flavor, I think," he told Tasting Table during an event at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. Beef tallow, a rendered animal fat traditionally used for frying before ultra-processed seed oils became standardized, has been making a return to home and restaurant kitchens. In 2025, it's been an especially present ingredient for fast food chains that have claimed to "RFK" their fries.

Using beef tallow in a fish recipe might raise questions for diners who avoid red meat for ethical or religious reasons, or even for those with alpha-gal, a rare allergy to mammalian products. At Standridge's Mystic, Connecticut restaurant, Mystic Fish Camp, they make sure to post copious, clear signage so that everyone knows what they're eating, "We plaster it everywhere because we don't want to get anybody eating things that they don't want." Most people with dietary restrictions are used to reading menus closely, asking questions, and advocating for themselves, so the collaborative transparency is welcome.

Compared to seed oils, which are largely polyunsaturated and more prone to oxidation, beef tallow stays stable and consistent under heat. That's largely due to its unique composition of mainly saturated fat, which is more resistant to oxidation to unsaturated fats. This means that the oysters can fry hot and fast, forming a thinner, crispier crust without any off-flavors or potentially harmful compounds coming off from the oil, while the slightly higher temperature locks in the oyster's briny sweet flavor. As Standridge explains, "You can go a little higher in temperature with beef tallow than you can with seed oils."