How To Make High-Quality Beef Tallow With The Help Of Your Local Grocery Store

Although it comes in and out of fashion, beef tallow has been one of the most beloved, reliable, and flavorful cooking fats for generations. Tallow is simply rendered beef fat, a byproduct of the butchering process put to good use. A spoonful of tallow in a hot skillet gives potatoes crisp, golden edges and adds a savory backbone to roasted vegetables or seared meats that other fats can't touch. It's the secret ingredient to some of the best pie crusts, and people even put it on their popcorn.

If tallow seems old fashioned or hard to find, it's likely because you haven't realized how easy it is to make yourself with just a stop at the grocery store. You don't need to raise your own cattle or know a specialty butcher — you just need to know where, how, and what to ask for, and the few easy steps to turn the raw material into clean, richly flavored tallow.

Butcher Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers in Hamilton, Ontario, encourages home cooks to skip the commercially produced, large batch tallow and trust their own stove. It's what cooks have done for time in memoriam, and it's an easy two-step process. His recommendation: just check with your grocer or butcher. If they process meat, they have fat scraps. According to Waldron, "If your grocer can secure you beef kidney fat from well raised animals, I'd suggest doing it yourself. It's not that hard, but it does take time. Have the grocer grind it for you, if possible." He recommends, "Take it home and put it all in a pot and put it on the stovetop on a low heat with just a bit of water."