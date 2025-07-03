The Best Part Of Beef For Making Tallow (And Where To Get It)

Whether you're frying, roasting, or sauteing, beef tallow does it all. The ingredient can imbue food with a savory flavor and stays stable under high heat, among so many other benefits. As its popularity grows, it's becoming easier to purchase ready-made beef tallow. However, it's incredibly easy to make your own version at home — all you need is beef suet.

Beef tallow is made by melting down chunks of fat. The rendering process clarifies the fat, transforming it into a creamy, shelf-stable ingredient that can be used for cooking and so much more. Although any fat from the cow can technically be turned into tallow, beef suet is the best one for the job. Compared to other fats from the animal, suet is mostly bland and odorless, which is key if you like to use tallow to cook a wide range of foods. Since it surrounds the cow's organs, suet has a higher amount of saturated fat, which helps with keeping beef tallow fresh for longer. Suet is found around the cow's kidneys and loins, so unless you regularly eat beef organs, it may not be something you frequently encounter. However, you can swing by your local butcher or ranch to pick up a bag of suet, or buy scraps of it from a farmer online.