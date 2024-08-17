The Best Way To Store Beef Tallow And Keep It Fresh

There are so many reasons to love beef tallow. It can be used in many different ways, from making candles and cosmetics to soaps and skincare, and that's before you consider its myriad uses in the kitchen. You can elevate the flavor of your breakfast eggs by frying them in beef tallow, use it to amp up the taste of frozen French fries and popcorn, and as a secret ingredient for a more flavorful pot pie.

Beef tallow is also really easy to make yourself — all you need is some beef fat (cut from some restaurant steak scraps perhaps), a pan, a bit of water, and some patience to render the beef fat into beef tallow. You can even buy beef tallow pre-made. Given its usefulness, you'll want to keep some on hand. We spoke to celebrity chef David Burke who will be a part of this year's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL for his top tips for storing beef tallow. "Stored in an airtight container at room temperature, in a cool, dark place is the way to go," Burke says. "That way it has a shelf life of about a year and because it's in its oil state at room temperature, it's easy to use ... as opposed to when it's in its solid state, which would be the case if it's refrigerated."