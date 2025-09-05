These Are The Healthiest Fast Food French Fries You Can Buy Right Now

The perfect order at a drive-thru can sometimes feel like a minor act of rebellion — crispy, salty, instantly gratifying. But what if you could have that hot, crunchy side with your mouthwatering fast food burger and also make a slightly smarter choice for your body? There is a fast food french fry that, with a few sensible caveats, stacks up better than most — not because fries are a health food, but because of how they're cut, cooked, and portioned. For the most health-conscious fast food offering, give Wendy's natural-cut, skin-on fries a try.

These delicious golden fries are a simple combination of potatoes, vegetable oil, and sea salt. Wendy's website publishes full nutrition facts and ingredient details for those fries, which includes potassium and fiber figures that are higher than some competitors because the fries keep the potato skin. That "natural-cut" approach (along with the no trans fats and transparent nutrition labeling) is the basis for why many would consider Wendy's the healthiest fast food fries you can buy right now in the U.S., provided you choose portions carefully.

Let's keep in mind that "healthiest" here is relative. Unlike healthier homemade fries like those made in the air fryer, all fast-food fries are deep-fried and higher in calories, fat, and sodium than boiled or baked potatoes. Recent research links regular french fry consumption to higher cardiometabolic risk — so fries are not exactly a health food. But compared with some competitors whose portions, added toppings, or frying oils push calories and fat far higher, Wendy's balance of an unprocessed cut, clear ingredient list, and moderate sodium in smaller sizes gives it an edge.