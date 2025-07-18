This Is The Healthiest Fast Food Burger You Can Buy Right Now

The idea of a healthy fast food burger seems a little bit contradictory. Obviously, fast food hamburgers aren't the healthiest foods you can eat, even if there's some evidence that fast food is healthier than fast casual. But that doesn't mean that some choices aren't better than others. If you're looking for the best option, there are a few factors to consider. After all, what do we mean by healthiest? We can look at calories versus overall weight, but we should also consider the amount of protein, fat, and sodium in any given burger. With all that in mind, a Wendy's Jr. hamburger is your best fast food burger option if you want the healthiest possible choice.

Five of the biggest hamburger chains in America are McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Sonic Drive-In, and Five Guys. Each offers a wide array of burgers, but some are obviously much more calorie- and sodium-dense than others. It's their simplest burgers that you need to look at for your healthiest option (without going to the kids menu).

Burger King, for instance, has a plain hamburger that weighs about 99 grams. It's officially 250 calories, giving it a caloric density of 2.53 calories per gram. Wendy's Jr hamburger, at 117 grams and 240 calories, has a caloric density of 2.05. McDonald's hamburger works out to 2.63; Sonic's Jr. hamburger comes in at 2.66; and Five Guys' Little Hamburger has a caloric density of 3.8 calories per gram. Strictly by calories, Wendy's wins out.