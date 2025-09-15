The Popular Nationwide Fast Food Chain That Originated In Ohio

Every global fast food giant has to start somewhere — and for Wendy's, (as for many high achievers), those humble beginnings happened in the Midwest. The first Wendy's opened November 15, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. In-N-Out Burger invented the concept of the drive-thru back in the 1940s, revolutionizing quick-service forever. Just one year after opening its doors to the public, Wendy's followed In-N-Out's lead; founder Dave Thomas installed Wendy's first "pick-up window" at his Columbus restaurant in November 1970. Still, the fast food giant's expansion had only just begun. In 1977, Wendy's rocked the industry by becoming the first chain with less than 1,000 restaurants to launch a national ad campaign.

The first commercial depicts a saturated-hued dining room full of folks chowing down on the chain's then-signature square shaped burger patties. "When the meat's real juicy, the more you add, the better it tastes," entices a voiceover. Another commercial from the same year reinforces Wendy's "hot and juicy" motif, and apparently, the ad campaign was effective at drawing foot traffic. Wendy's 1,000th restaurant came shortly thereafter in 1978, and by 1980 the figure doubled to 2,000 locations. Today, the fast food giant boasts a total global presence of more than 7,000 restaurant locations worldwide.