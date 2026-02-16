Why Reddit Thinks You Shouldn't Overlook Captain D's Fried Chicken

Captain D's may have come in last in our ranking of 19 seafood chain restaurants, but that might just be because we didn't know what to order. While seafood may take up the bulk of the main dish items, Redditors think you shouldn't sleep on Captain D's fried chicken.

When asked about the best things to order at Captain D's, one Redditor said "their chicken tenders are my favorite, sorry not sorry," while another Redditor went so far as to call the tenders "better than chicken joints." One Redditor even proclaimed how much Captain D's exceeded their expectations on the chicken tender front, stating, "I was expecting [those] thick, breaded nasty type of fingers but they were actually some of the best fast food fingers I've had." More reviews on social media agree. A TikTok video compared Captain D's chicken tenders to Raising Cane's, a famously craveable chicken chain. Surprisingly enough, Captain D's came out on top, being both cheaper and more flavorful. Providing a close-up of the tenders, the reviewer pointed out just how crispy and well-seasoned the breading was, and the tenderness and juiciness of the meat. Plus, the smoky Chick-N-D's Signature Sauce that accompanied the tenders was described as being the perfect pairing.

Captain D's fried chicken offerings also extend to chicken sandwiches, filled with three hand-breaded chicken tenders on a bun with mayo and pickles. According to Redditors, the Big Chicken Sandwich from Captain D's holds its own against other fast food chain chicken sandwiches, from Chick-fil-A to Wendy's.