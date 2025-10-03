The Worst Seafood Chain Restaurant Totally Flops In The Side Dish Department

Customer reviews on TripAdvisor were quick to condemn Captain D's, with one warning potential visitors, "Save yourself and just go get some frozen food and microwave it. This has to be the worst, not even close to Long John Silvers." Considering Long John Silver's came second to last in our ranking, that's a scathing take. Other users complained about the quality and execution of the food as well as the dingy ambiance. As one wrote, "the butterfly shrimp are half size but I believe they cook them twice as long. The warm coleslaw had an unusual flavor [...] The interior smelled old and funky."

A Yelp reviewer was equally disappointed and concerned with food safety, stating, "Fish is uncooked and pink inside. Corn is definitely old, recooked, overcooked and brownish in color. Mozzarella sticks have no cheese inside. This store has no respect for human consumption or food safety." Obviously Captain D's is a fast food, counter service restaurant so it's unfair to compare it with more expensive sit down restaurants like our highest ranking seafood establishments. But, seafood isn't a forgiving menu item if the execution isn't spot on.

Some affordable sit downs we would recommend are Rockfish Grill and Brown Bag Seafood Co. That said, if you want ultra cheap seafood, you're better off picking it up frozen at the grocery store. We've got rankings of frozen shrimp brands, not to mention recommendations for Trader Joe's and Costco's frozen seafood selections too.