8 Chains Where You Can Order Dirty Soda Drinks Across The US

Dirty sodas — customizable drinks that combine regular soda with flavored syrups, cream, and surprising add-ins — have become the new drink of choice for many Americans. The early version of dirty soda was created to fill a void for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who refrain from drinking coffee and alcohol due to their religious beliefs. However, what started as a local Utah phenomenon has since exploded into a nationwide, viral beverage takeover.

The modern iteration of dirty soda was born in Utah soda shops in the early 2010s, but when singer Olivia Rodrigo was photographed with one from Swig in December 2021, it was like the floodgates opened. Suddenly, everyone wanted a customizable, Instagram-worthy drink that looked and tasted like a dream. In 2024, Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" raised the beverage's profile even higher, so much so that dirty soda menu penetration grew a staggering 42% in 2025, while traditional soda remained unchanged (per The Food Institute).

The appeal is undeniable. Dirty sodas offer endless customization, allowing drinkers to express their individuality through flavor combinations. They're wonderful non-alcoholic alternatives that are sophisticated enough to feel indulgent, and they're the perfect caffeinated treat for those who don't drink coffee or tea. From dedicated soda shops to major fast-food chains, these beverages are popping up on menus around the country. So, whether you're a devoted dirty soda lover or a curious first-timer, here are eight chains across the United States that can quench your thirst for these fizzy, creamy creations.