8 Chains Where You Can Order Dirty Soda Drinks Across The US
Dirty sodas — customizable drinks that combine regular soda with flavored syrups, cream, and surprising add-ins — have become the new drink of choice for many Americans. The early version of dirty soda was created to fill a void for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who refrain from drinking coffee and alcohol due to their religious beliefs. However, what started as a local Utah phenomenon has since exploded into a nationwide, viral beverage takeover.
The modern iteration of dirty soda was born in Utah soda shops in the early 2010s, but when singer Olivia Rodrigo was photographed with one from Swig in December 2021, it was like the floodgates opened. Suddenly, everyone wanted a customizable, Instagram-worthy drink that looked and tasted like a dream. In 2024, Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" raised the beverage's profile even higher, so much so that dirty soda menu penetration grew a staggering 42% in 2025, while traditional soda remained unchanged (per The Food Institute).
The appeal is undeniable. Dirty sodas offer endless customization, allowing drinkers to express their individuality through flavor combinations. They're wonderful non-alcoholic alternatives that are sophisticated enough to feel indulgent, and they're the perfect caffeinated treat for those who don't drink coffee or tea. From dedicated soda shops to major fast-food chains, these beverages are popping up on menus around the country. So, whether you're a devoted dirty soda lover or a curious first-timer, here are eight chains across the United States that can quench your thirst for these fizzy, creamy creations.
Swig
Founded in 2010 by Nicole Robison in St. George, Utah, Swig claims to have coined the term "dirty soda," trademarking it in 2013. With drive-thru locations designed for maximum convenience, this renowned Utah chain has perfected the art of transforming ordinary sodas into dessert-like confections.
Swig's menu features a plethora of options, including decadent drinks like "Dr De Leche," consisting of Dr Pepper, dulce de leche, and vanilla sauce. The fan-favorite, "Waikiki," combines Coke with pineapple and coconut cream for a tropical experience; and "Beach Babe" takes Mountain Dew and elevates it with raspberry, peach, and vanilla cream. Prices start at $1.50 for a regular soda, with add-ons costing extra, while specialty drinks range from $3.00 to $6.99, depending on their size and complexity.
What sets Swig apart is its commitment to drink customization. You can build your own dirty soda from scratch by selecting your base beverage and choosing from dozens of flavor add-ins, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. Seasonal offerings add extra excitement to the menu, with favorites including pumpkin spice blends and holiday-themed treats. The chain saw an impressive 8.2% jump in same-store sales this year (per Food & Beverage Insights), proving that their formula of quality, personalization, and convenience continues to create a loyal fan base. Swig has expanded to more than 140 franchise locations across 16 states, including Florida, Texas, Nevada, and South Carolina.
Sodalicious
Emerging as Swig's top competitor in Utah, Sodalicious has carved out a loyal following of its own. Founded in 2013 by Annie and Kevin Auernig, the chain was briefly caught up in a legal dispute with Swig over the "Dirty Soda" trademark, which ended in 2017 with both companies paying their own legal costs and continuing to operate separately.
What makes Sodalicious stand out is its attention to balanced flavor profiles and combinations. Popular drinks include "Follow The Flag," featuring 7UP, blue raspberry, and coconut; while the "The Chai Me" is a take on a chai latte made with Diet Coke, chai spice, and sugar-free coconut. It also has a Dr Pepper-horchata concoction called "El Doctoro."
Sodalicious' pricing is competitive, with 16-ounce sodas starting at $1.25 before customization. The chain offers classic base sodas, such as Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew, and Pepsi, along with diet and sugar-free versions. Water-based options provide a lighter alternative for customers who want the dirty soda experience without the sugar rush, mixing sparkling water with fruit purées and coconut cream. The value proposition remains strong; you're getting a completely customized beverage made to order for less than most specialty coffee drinks. Sodalicious primarily operates in the American West, with 26 locations concentrated in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.
FiiZ Drinks
FiiZ Drinks boasts over 10,000 potential drink combinations, making it one of the most customization-friendly chains in the dirty soda game. Its slogan, "Your Drink. Your Way," isn't just marketing hyperbole; it embodies the philosophy of the entire operation.
Like other dirty soda chains, FiiZ focuses on mixing popular flavors with Dr Pepper, Sprite, and Pepsi, but the real magic comes from creative combinations of fruit purées, candy toppings, and creamy finishes. Crowd pleasers include "Peaches 4 Me," featuring Mountain Dew (or your soda of choice) with peach purée and cream; "Dewsicle," with Mountain Dew, orange, and cream (which tastes exactly like a popsicle, by the way); or "Berry Bad Doctor," combining Dr Pepper, coconut, vanilla, cream, and raspberry purée. Custom soda drinks start at $1.75, with several add-ons to pick from.
FiiZ also offers Italian sodas, hot chocolate variants, Red Bull combinations, and age-appropriate kid's candy drinks with less sugar and caffeine. Their extensive syrup collection is impressive, offering both sugar-free and traditional options, ensuring you have plenty of choices. FiiZ currently has over 70 stores, primarily in the West, Southwest, and South of the United States. Most locations also have drive-thru service, making it convenient for morning commuters and late-night cravings.
Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee made a significant stir when it introduced "Dr. Dutch" dirty sodas at the beginning of 2025, available exclusively in Utah and select spots in Tennessee. For a chain famous for its energetic take on coffee, this represented a strategic expansion into a complementary beverage category, and Dutch Bros brought the same enthusiasm to its dirty sodas by offering its customers a wide range of flavor options.
Dutch Bros' operations and marketing prioritize beverage customization and superior service, treating every drink like it's for a valued friend, so it made complete sense when the chain stepped into the dirty soda game, creating a fun, high-energy experience for its customers. The initial offerings featured three signature combinations: the OG "Dr. Dutch," with Dr Pepper, lime, coconut, and sweet cream; "Snake Venom," adding strawberry and coconut to the "Dr. Dutch" base; and "Just Peachy," adding peach and vanilla for a more dessert-like indulgence. Each came in three sizes, and could be enhanced with strawberry boba, whipped cream, sweet cream, and a soft top.
While the "Dr. Dutch" drink may not be available at all locations, Dutch Bros introduced a game-changing hack — for just $1, customers anywhere can add sweet cream to any soda on their menu. Dutch Bros operates over 1,000 drive-thru coffee locations across 20 states, making it one of the most accessible options on this list.
Ziggi's Coffee
When Denver-based Ziggi's Coffee rolled out its dirty sodas nationwide in June 2025, it became one of the first national coffee brands to fully embrace the viral trend as a menu mainstay. What makes Ziggi's Coffee's approach particularly interesting is that it takes customization to the next level, offering traditional iced dirty sodas, frozen slushies, floated sodas — mixed with a sweet vanilla base and topped with fizzy soda — and cold foam toppings. This versatility is perfect for customers looking to switch up their regular order or tailor their drinks to match the weather.
Of the 22 signature sodas on Ziggi's menu, fan favorites include "Ridin' Dirty," a Dr Pepper base with vanilla and coconut cream, and "Very Cherry," with sweet almond, vanilla cream, and a cherry on top. "Stardust Sipper" and "Not Your Granny's Apple" have earned rave reviews as well. Meanwhile, "Sleighin' Dirty" is a seasonal offering, featuring Dr Pepper, creamy eggnog, cinnamon, and a sprinkle of nutmeg for ultimate holiday pizzazz.
The chain maintains affordable pricing to compete with other coffee and soda shops, and its signature dirty sodas start at $4.29, depending on size and complexity. The frozen and floated versions are slightly more expensive, but the taste upgrade is worth the cost. You can find Ziggi's Coffee at over 100 locations across most states, excluding the Northeast.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A doesn't officially advertise its dirty sodas, and they're not listed on its menu boards or apps. But thanks to viral TikTok and Instagram videos, the fast-food giant has become a popular destination for dirty soda lovers. The secret Chick-fil-A menu hack is beautifully simple: order any soda, and ask the staff to add vanilla syrup and creamer. A large soda at the chain typically costs around $2.85, and a splash of cream usually doesn't cost extra, making the dirty soda an affordable option.
Just be mindful that the success of this hack varies by location and depends entirely on employee willingness and store policy. Some Chick-fil-A employees will happily accept the request, having seen the TikTok videos themselves. Meanwhile, others may be less familiar with the trend or be restricted by management from making off-menu items. Always be polite when requesting a dirty soda, and gracious if they cannot fulfill your wish.
However, don't be too bummed out if your local Chick-fil-A can't make you a dirty soda. In early 2025, Chick-fil-A officially began testing limited-edition soft-serve and fountain soda blends in Tampa, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Chicago. If these are well received, they may show up nationwide in the chain's 3,000 restaurants, making Chick-fil-A's dirty soda options officially available everywhere.
Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In rode the dirty soda wave earlier than many chains, embracing the trend in March 2024 with its "Make It Dirty" add-on. Offering coconut syrup, lime juice, and sweet cream as an upgrade to its traditional fountain drinks for a tropical, piña colada-style twist, the drinks became so popular that Sonic ran various promotions, including giving away free dirty Cokes daily when ordering through its app.
While Sonic's dirty soda menu has since been discontinued, any soda can still be "dirtied" by requesting additional ingredients. However, this is subject to availability and varies by location, so don't be disappointed if you face rejection. Customers especially loved Sonic's signature coconut, lime, and cream blend – the tropical flavor profile enhanced citrus-forward sodas like Sprite and Mountain Dew, the lime delivered extra zing, and the coconut rounded it all out with a creamy smoothness. Other flavors included Dr. Pepper with cherry and sweet cream, dirty cranberry limeade, and strawberry Sprite.
The chain also offers regular fountain drinks, slushies, freezes, shakes, malts, and floats, and its "Blast" line is a crowd-puller, combining ice cream with candy or chocolate mix-ins. With over 3,500 locations nationwide, you'll find Sonic Drive-Ins throughout the South, Midwest, and increasingly in Western and Northeastern states, making it one of the most accessible chains on this list.
Taco Bell
Trust Taco Bell to take a viral trend and turn it up a notch. TikTok influencer and "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul loves adding vanilla creamer to her Baja Blast, and has been vocal about it on social media for a while now. Taco Bell chose to honor Paul's concoction at the 2025 Bell Awards by awarding her the "Menu Hack of the Year." The chain noticed customers following in her footsteps by customizing their own dirty sodas, and decided to create its own take on the drink.
In January 2025, the chain introduced the creamsicle-like "Baja Dream Freeze" range, featuring the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Baja Dream and Strawberry Baja Dream flavors with added vanilla coffee creamer, which quickly rose to fame among TikTokers. While the Baja Blast Dream soda line was a limited-time offering and is no longer an official menu item, some locations may still accommodate your request for the drink, or will at least add a splash of cream. Taco Bell has also introduced new Freeze soda flavors, including Strawberry Vanilla and Orange Vanilla.
With over 8,000 locations across the U.S., Taco Bell provides unmatched accessibility for those hoping for a taste of dirty soda. You'll find outlets in every state, from urban downtowns to suburban strip malls, highway rest stops, and even airports.